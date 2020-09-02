ABOUT TOWN: From Good Makers Market to Nahant Marsh stroll, there's loads to do this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a date

Breathe some fresh air into your next date with a free guided hike Saturday at Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. From 9-10 a.m., grab your date and join a naturalist for a trail walk through the marsh.

Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to learn more about the flora and fauna of this unique natural area, according to Nahant Marsh’s website.

Donations will be accepted for Nahant’s public education programs.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3bkflFM.

With the family

Community theater looks a little different these days because of COVID-19. Take advantage of social distancing and let the show come to you with the Spotlight Theatre’s pop-up plays, now through Oct. 30.