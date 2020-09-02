ABOUT TOWN: From Good Makers Market to Nahant Marsh stroll, there's loads to do this weekend

On a date
Breathe some fresh air into your next date with a free guided hike Saturday at Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. From 9-10 a.m., grab your date and join a naturalist for a trail walk through the marsh.
Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to learn more about the flora and fauna of this unique natural area, according to Nahant Marsh’s website.
Donations will be accepted for Nahant’s public education programs.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3bkflFM.
With the family
Community theater looks a little different these days because of COVID-19. Take advantage of social distancing and let the show come to you with the Spotlight Theatre’s pop-up plays, now through Oct. 30.
The theater is currently booking pop-up performances for “Alice in Wonderland,” where actors will come, set up, and perform a 30-minute show for you and your family, friends and neighbors in your yard, driveway or beyond, for $200.
For more information or to book a show, call 309-912-7647 or email info@thespotlighttheatreqc.com.
Just for fun
Support local makers while executing a little retail therapy this weekend at the Good Makers Market Fall Edition at the Cedar County Fairgrounds, 1195 210th St., Tipton.
Find vintage, handmade and trendy mobile boutiques, along with live music, food trucks and coffee at the fairgrounds from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Admission is $5, and free for kids ages 12 or younger.
Booths will be spread out to allow for social distancing, masks are required, and hand sanitizer will be available, according to organizers. Seating is limited, so organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets or lawn chairs to eat and listen to music.
For more information, visit thegoodmakersmarket.com or facebook.com/Goodmakersmarket.
In real time
Quad City Arts is partnering with area arts venues to celebrate women’s empowerment and work by female artists. Check out exhibits on display now at the following venues:
• Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. “A Portrait of Remarkable Women,” with portraits by Heidi Hernandez, Davenport, and Cecile Houel, Fort Madison, Iowa, and more, through Oct. 31.
• Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, “Nobel Peace Prize Collection: Peace Starts Within,” through Oct. 28. An opening reception with the artists will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Masks/facial coverings are required.
• German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, “Nobel Peace Prize Collection,” through Oct. 28.
• RiverCenter and Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, including works by Cecile Houel and Rose Moore, through Oct. 28.
• Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, “Seen and Heard: The Art of Empowerment,” through May 2021.
• Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, “Liberated Voices / Changed Lives,” through Nov. 4.
For more information, visit quadcityarts.com/blog.
Dine & drink
Craving fair food? Find it this weekend at the Fair Food Fix event going on at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Dr., East Moline.
Find corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos, fried cheese on a stick, deep-fried Oreos, fresh-squeezed lemonade, soda and tea, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. All items are $5 each.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ricofair.
