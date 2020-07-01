ABOUT TOWN: Fun Bomb Pop-inspired craft, pick flowers, learn about fireflies and more this weekend

On a date
Stroll through the gardens and pick some flowers at Miss Effie’s Flower Farm, 27387 130th Ave., Donahue.
For $25, you may fill a one-gallon bucket of flowers, including lilies, snapdragons, larkspur, daisies, veronica, clematis and delphiniums. Soon, there will be zinnias, celosia, gomphrena, amaranth, cosmos, sunflowers, statice and strawflowers.
Sign up for a 30- to 60-minute time slot by sending a Facebook message to the farm, facebook.com/misseffiesflowers. Farm hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Time slots are designed to help control crowds, but visitors may stay as long as they wish. Visitors also must wear masks/face coverings.
For more information, visit the Facebook page or misseffiesflowers.com.
Dine & drink
Do you love tacos? Get your fix with a heart-shaped taco tray from El Patron Express, 3850 Blackhawk Road, Rock Island.
Trays are available in small (16 tacos) for $37 plus tax, and large (30 tacos) for $70 plus tax, with any combination of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, al pastor, carnitas and veggies. The center of the tray is filled with chopped onions, cilantro, lime, fried jalapenos and grilled onions, with three types of salsa on the side.
Shells may be upgraded from corn tortillas to a crispy cheese shell for $1 more per taco.
Trays take between 30 to 60 minutes to make. To order, call 309-558-0002. For more information, including a complete menu, visit facebook.com/elpatronexpressmex.
Just for fun
Take a break from the heat with this festive, Bomb Pop-inspired craft. You’ll need red, white and blue paint (you can skip the white if you're using white paper); two or three paint brushes; construction paper or cardstock; scissors; Popsicle sticks, skewers or paper straws; and glue.
Kids (and adults!) may paint their hands like the classic, frozen treat: red on top, white in the middle (or leave a space), and blue on the bottom, then gently press their hand to paper.
Let the paint dry, cut out the shape, glue it to the stick, and put it on display!
With the family
The days are getting warmer! Cool off with a cold, homemade drink with a little help from the Silvis Public Library. It will host Teen Cooking with Catalina: Summer Drinks live on Facebook from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 6.
For more information, and to tune in, visit bit.ly/2AdY9Uq.
In real time
The Quad City Botanical Center will host Sunday Funday at Night from 7 to 9 p.m. July 5 at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The nighttime edition of its monthly daytime event includes crafts, education about the firefly population beginning at 7 p.m., and a firefly release once it's dark enough around 8:30 p.m.
Guests may catch fireflies at home and release them in the outdoor gardens, too.
Masks are highly encouraged outside and required inside.
The cost is included with admission to the gardens, which is free for members; $7 for adults ages 16 and older; $4 for youth ages 2-15 and free for toddlers under age 2.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dLrZgT.
