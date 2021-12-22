About Town: Get Emo, see holiday lights, and compete in trivia for a good cause

With the Family
The Quad-City Botanical Center's 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit powered by MidAmerican Energy Company is now open from 5-9 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 2.
The outdoor gardens are in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing the largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children's Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit during the largest fundraiser of the year.
Families can bundle up, stroll the gardens at night and visit the outdoor events canopy for hot cocoa and treats for purchase. Kids also can enjoy free crafts to make and take, do the scavenger hunt, shop for holiday gifts and take photos at one of many photo ops.
The center will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
$8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for kids younger than 2 years, $2 off admission for members as well as free admission on Wednesdays for members.
Just For Fun
Come celebrate Emo night, Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
Before the night before Christmas, Jeffro Lengro will be playing an array of favorite Emo and Pop Punk tracks. There also will be a Best-Dressed Emo contest, Emo-themed drinks and more. So come out and sing along to all the best Emo tunes.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at www.tixr.com/groups/raccoonmotel/events/emo-night-32751.
On A Date
The Rhythm Room at the Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, will be rocking from 7:30-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve with the music of the Ember Band.
Ember performs everywhere from local venues, resorts and casinos to warming up the stage for national acts. This show has a fun party atmosphere with dance-driven renditions of popular rock and country hits.
For more information, visit www.rhythmcitycasino.com/events.html.
In Real Time
Take a break from the holiday chaos on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Participants can don matching pajamas, put down the eggnog and use the noggin' to answer trivia questions during Gilda's Club's Holiday Hangover Virtual Trivia Night.
From the comfort of home players can answer general trivia questions broadcast via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Access to the link will be provided after registering.
Play as an individual or a team. To play as a team, organize a team chat through a secondary method such as SMS, Facebook, Google Hangout, etc.
Hosting and online scoring will be provided by Andrew's Bar Exam.
$10 per individual or $25 per team with no limit to the number of players on a team. All proceeds raised will stay locally to benefit the free programs and services provided by Gilda's Club Quad-Cities.
To register, visit http://gcqc.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/Holiday_Hangover_Trivia_Night-2085.
Dine and Drink
Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island will treat family audiences to a special holiday gift, the yuletide musical revue, "Winter Wonderland."
This festive stage delight will charm audiences with its magical blend of laughs, sentiment and beloved songs from the past. Written for Circa '21 by longtime Bootlegger and frequent mainstage actor Brad Hauskins, "Winter Wonderland," is a nostalgic celebration of family that will leave audiences of all ages filled with the peace and joy of the holiday season.
Presented through Dec. 29, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sunday at 5:45 p.m. and a Wednesday matinée at 1:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $53.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $46.73 for the plated-lunch matinées.
For reservations, call 309-786-7733 ext.2.