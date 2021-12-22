About Town: Get Emo, see holiday lights, and compete in trivia for a good cause

With the Family

The Quad-City Botanical Center's 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit powered by MidAmerican Energy Company is now open from 5-9 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 2.

The outdoor gardens are in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing the largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children's Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit during the largest fundraiser of the year.

Families can bundle up, stroll the gardens at night and visit the outdoor events canopy for hot cocoa and treats for purchase. Kids also can enjoy free crafts to make and take, do the scavenger hunt, shop for holiday gifts and take photos at one of many photo ops.

The center will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

$8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for kids younger than 2 years, $2 off admission for members as well as free admission on Wednesdays for members.

Just For Fun

Come celebrate Emo night, Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport.