About Town: Get gardening ideas, watch former Disney princesses or Loverboy in concert, and more

On A Date

For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been, "Working for the Weekend." This weekend they'll play Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The big rock sound and high-energy live show begins at 8 p.m. and will feature a string of hits including, "Lovin' Every Minute of It," "This Could Be the Night," "Hot Girls in Love," "The Kid is Hot Tonite," "Notorious," "Turn Me Loose," "When It's Over," "Heaven In Your Eyes" and "Queen of the Broken Hearts."

Tickets cost $35 to $60 at www.rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2022/mar/Loverboy.html.

Dine and Drink

It's Brain Injury Awareness Month and Empower House, a brain injury clubhouse in Davenport, is holding a fundraiser Spaghetti Supper this weekend at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport.

It's 4-7 p.m. Saturday and for $5 you'll get salad, bread stick, spaghetti, dessert and a drink. Kids age 3 or younger eat free.

Empower House offers support to adults with brain injuries. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/3228914057331678.

In Real Time

The QCCA Expo Center's Flower and Garden Show will get you ready for spring with ideas for landscaping, outdoor kitchens, tools and techniques.

It starts with a preview party on 4-8 p.m. Thursday ($25), at the Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Regular hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, most of the flowers and plants can be purchased in the North Hall.

Admission costs $8 adults, $1 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years or younger. Friday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day with $6 admission for senior citizens and military.

For more information, visit qccaexpocenter.com.

With the Family

For generations, Disney Princesses have enchanted children everywhere. Now you and your family can see a quartet of Broadway, television and animated film performers celebrate the princess characters in an evening of songs, animation and stories. (Costumed Disney characters do not appear at this event.)

"Disney Princess: The Concert," is a night of songs and stories featuring Susan Egan, the original Belle and Meg; Arielle Jacobs, Princess Jasmine and from, "In the Heights"; Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol; and Broadway star, Syndee Winters. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adler in downtown Davenport.

Tickets cost $44.50, $49.50, $54.50, $59.50 and $75.50 with VIP packages available. for more information or to purchase tickets, visit adlertheatre.com.

Just For Fun

Check out "Winter Wheels," an antique motorcycle exhibition on display through April 3 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Admission is included with general museum admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/college students and the military. Through the museum's All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members.

For more information, visit putnam.org/exhibits/winter-wheels-antique-motorcycle-exhibition.

