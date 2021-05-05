About Town: Get outside to the Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair, try some Quad-City beer, or see some theater

With the Family

The 68th bi-annual Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair will be held May 8-9 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The traditional Mother's Day art fair features over 100 artists from all over the U.S., with food vendors and live music.

On Saturday the first 68 children to visit the information booth will receive a take away craft. On Sunday the first 68 moms who visit the information booth will receive a gift designed by Dragonfly Pottery.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to the art fair and to the Figge Art Museum all weekend. All proceeds from the Beaux Arts Fund Committee will be donated to the Figge Art Museum for educational programs.

Current Covid guidelines will be followed with social distancing and masks encouraged.

For more information, visit www.beauxartsfair.com.

