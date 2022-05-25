About Town: Get ready for 52722 day, live music and the 55th Kwik Star Criterium

Just For Fun

Enjoy a day of racing at the 55th Kwik Star Criterium on Memorial Day in the Village of East Davenport.

This full day of racing presented by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will feature competitive riders from novice to professional with a hilly course providing exciting chases and thrilling speeds.

Village bars and restaurants will be open for shopping, food and drinks. There also will be a kids' play area with a bouncy house.

Online registration for racers is available through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 2, or register the day of the event at the Village Theater, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport.

Fees vary for participants, spectators are free. for more information or to register, visit www.quadcitiescriterium.com/info.

In Real Time

For the first, and last, time ever, the date will match Bettendorf's zipcode, and that means it's a day to celebrate.

Beginning on Friday, May 27 (52722), Bettendorf will offer a day of activities, deals and specials from more than 50 businesses.

A week-long Scavenger Hunt starts on May 27. Pick up a passport at Bettendorf's City Hall, Life Fitness Center, the Family Museum, Bettendorf Public Library or the Public Works building and search the city for 10 live-sized cutouts of Bettendorf's Mayor Bob Gallagher, the seven city council members, a police officer and a firefighter. Mark each location on the passport and return them to City Hall by noon June 3 to be entered in a drawing for one of ten $527.22 cash prizes.

For more information and a complete listing of events and specials, visit www.bettevents.org.

On A Date

Grab your lawn chairs and get ready for a summer full of music in Galva. The Galva Arts Council presents the 4th annual Levitt AMP Galva Music series beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday with Dawson Hollow and the Josh Gilbert Band.

Held at Wiley Park in Galva, the concerts are free and suitable for all ages. Pack a picnic, or buy food and beverages at the park. There also will be free art kits available on a first-come basis at each concert.

Dine and Drink

There's a new barbecue competition in town. Ribfest and BBQ Bash is Memorial Day Weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgounds in Davenport.

The competition on Saturday features three categories including ribs, pork and people's choice.

There's also live entertainment, activities for the kids and fair food from May 26 to May 30.

With the Family

"Build! Create! Innovate!," a STEM exhibit for the whole family is at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport.

The exhibit of KEVA Planks introduces visitors to problem solving and abstract thinking using mathematics, physics and design with fun, simple building materials and 3,600 square feet of building space. There also is photography of local architecture and a pre-built bridge, Kone Tower and the Putnam's iconic Velie automobile.

Visitors are encouraged to create castles, bridges, trains and full scenes such as landscapes, farms or a favorite area of the Quad-Cities.

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/college students and military, free for members.

For more information, visit putnam.org/exhibits/BuildCreateInnovate.

