About Town: Get ready for Aledo Rhubarb Fest and family fun in downtown Bettendorf

On A Date

Playcrafters Barn Theatre's next production, "Dog Sees God," will hit the Moline stage at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from June 3-4 and 10-11 and at 3 p.m. June 5 and 12.

This dark comedy chronicles CB, the now-popular high school jock, and his search for life's answers after the violent death of his beloved beagle. Unsatisfied by the responses from his newly Wiccan sister, or his party-loving gang, he finds unexpected comfort in the piano prodigy loner. This newly updated production takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery through grief. The R-rated show touches on the darker subjects teenagers face, such as substance abuse, mental illness, homophobia, eating disorders, suicide and childhood trauma.

Admission is $12 adults and $10 senior citizens/military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit playcrafters.com or call 309-762-0330.

Just For Fun

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization will transform the parking lot at 15th and State streets into a fun-filled event space from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday for a new event featuring fun, food and friendly competition.

Be Downtown will kick off with a workout class run by 1031 Fitness and a family fun zone that opens at 10:30 a.m., filled with bounce houses, bubble stations and a hands-on science station alongside food trucks, which will sell food and drinks until 6 p.m. There also will be a contemporary Mexican food area with an outdoor bar.

Participants can compete during three separate bean bag toss tournaments throughout the day and listen to live music starting at 11 a.m. and later spilling from the doors of nearby businesses.

Dine and Drink

Rhubarb lovers should head to Aledo this weekend where all things rhubarb will be celebrated at the 30th Aledo Rhubarb Fest.

Rhubarb events include a bake sale, tasting tent, souvenirs, free seeds and goody bags, a history station, pie by the slice, a pie-eating contest, pie auction, cookoff and even a contest for the biggest rhubarb leaf. Other activities include a craft sale and flea market, kids fun zone, trolley tours, indoor lunch on Friday, fish and chicken fry on Saturday, 5K Walk/Run and Little Sprouts Run and live entertainment through both days.

The fun takes place in Central Park beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Activities on Saturday start at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the firehouse. For more information, visit aledorhubarbfest.com.

Sitting is limited so blankets and chairs are suggested and no dogs are allowed.

With the Family

Think summer and reserve a spot for River Action's 2022 Explore the River series which will feature a variety of Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks through Sept. 1.

Learn firsthand about life, history and opportunity along the Mississippi River during this series that provides a chance to experience the river by visiting unique sites to explore wildlife, history, culture and more.

Channel Cat Talks participants tour aboard the water taxi from the RiverBend Commons in Moline with an expert narrator. This is an hour and a half cruise. All talks are $20 and meet at the Channel Cat dock, 2951 E. River Drive in Moline.

Riverine Walks offers unique experiences along the shores of the Mighty Mississippi with guided walks presented by local experts. Walks meet at various sites around the area. All walks are $10 or free with a River Action membership.

For a complete listing of programs or to register, visit riveraction.org/education.

In Real Time

This June, six Quad-City senior high school students will be featured in the "Miles on the Brush" exhibition on display at Bereskin Gallery, 2967 State St., in Bettendorf.

The gallery will host a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to celebrate the seniors' work, as well as Bob Ziedler's "It's All Greek to Me" works. All works will be on display through June 16. The event will include refreshments.

For more information, visit www.bereskinartgallery.com.

