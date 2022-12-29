About Town: Get your first hike in for the year, grab dessert and watch motorcycle racing on ice

In Real Time

Wildcat Den invites outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to participate in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge to ring in the New Year through the digital State Park Passport. Participants also can join the staff on a free, guided hike on New Year’s Day. Hikers can meet at 1 p.m. at the Upper Picnic Area Shelter in the park for a 1.3-mile hike led by park staff.

With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into Wildcat Den, along with more than 50 participating state parks on the passport from Friday, Dec. 30 through the end of Sunday, Jan. 1. Visitors can go to as many parks as they wish during the weekend with every check-in qualifying as an entry for a prize drawing.

Visitors can find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park entry on the passport.

Hikers can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and experience spectacular views, beautiful settings and the cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks. Hikers should dress for the weather, including sturdy boots, and keep track of current weather conditions.

Wildcat Den State Park is located at 1884 Wildcat Den Road in Muscatine.

For details about First Day Hikes in Iowa’s State Parks, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.

Dine and Drink

Looking for an activity for the kids ... bring them to Sugar a la Mode’s dessert bar at 10 a.m. on Saturday and let them join in the fun of learning two delicious no-bake recipes.

During this drop-off, no-bake cooking class, kids can learn to make ham and cheese or peanut butter roll-ups and a dessert cheeseball. Parents are invited back at the end of class to sample everything the kids make.

The class is designed for youth 7-12 years. All materials, ingredients and supplies are included in the registration fee. Registration is $15 per child and can be purchased at Sugaralamode.square.site.

Sugar a la mode is located at 1603 5th Ave. in Moline.

Just for Fun

The World Championship Motorcycle Ice Racing series, Vengeance Tour, will slide into Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Friday night, bringing the fastest, toughest and most extreme motorcycle and quad racers to the ice.

Witness as these fearless racers go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds during this night of high-energy racing. Classes include Manufacturers Cup Bikes, pro bikes; DivUnlimited Outlaw Quads, pro quads; UnStudded Expert Quads; Amateur Quads; Big Dog Pit Bikes; Youth Quads and Youth Bikes.

Racing starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $12 to $39 with a $10 pre-race pit party ticket also available. To purchase tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit VibrantArena.com.

On A Date

Atlanta-based quintet Sevendust, one of the most prominent nu-metal acts, will hit the stage at Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, Thursday.

The band has risen above their contemporaries with an aggressive blend of bottom-heavy riffs and soulful, accessible melodies delivered by vocalist Lajon Witherspoon. Over the years, the band balanced the raw energy and brutality of early albums with increasingly atmospheric production and even late-era acoustic sets.

Nonpoint, Ill Nino and Another Day Dawns are also scheduled to perform. The show begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is $35.75 to $45.75. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/sevendust-tickets-444132561447.

With the Family

Families who visit the Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, through Feb. 5 can enjoy the the work of beloved children’s author, Mo Willems, through the, “Elephant and Piggie in We Are Art!,” exhibit.

Through brilliant dialogue, perfect pacing and relatable characters, Willems’ Elephant and Piggie have joined the pantheon of beloved children’s literary characters. This exhibition features Willems’ original black-and-white line drawings from all 25 Elephant and Piggie books supplemented with digitally-colored final renderings. Early sketches, dummy books and size charts reveal Willems’ methodical working process.

Muscatine Art Center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

For more information, call 563-263-8282 or visit muscatineartcenter.org.