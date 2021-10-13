 Skip to main content
About Town: Ghost tours, hockey returns, and a chance to eat bacon for a good cause
About Town: Ghost tours, hockey returns, and a chance to eat bacon for a good cause

Just for Fun

About Town: Just for fun

Quad City Storm return to the ice this week.

After almost 600 days without hockey, the Quad-City Storm return to the TaxSlayer Center ice this weekend to open the 2021-22 season with the Storm facing off against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Opening day is Friday and Saturday is Frontline Heroes Night — medical workers can show a work ID at the box office on the 16th to get a free ticket to this game. All non-medical frontline workers can contact the team in advance.

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. both nights and single game tickets start at $12.

For more a complete season schedule or to purchase tickets, call 309-277-1343 or visit https://quadcitystorm.com.

Dine and Drink

Bacon, beer and fun return to the RiverCenter in Davenport on Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. during the Friendly House's Hogtoberfest. This tasting event includes pork, cheese and craft beer samples from local vendors competing for awards. There's also music by Doug Brundies, a cash bar, raffles, grub grab, games and more.

Tickets are $40 each or $300 for a table of 8. Tickets at the door cost $50.

Proceeds will benefit the programs and services Friendly House provides for low-income Quad City families.

For more information, call 563-323-1821, ext. 15 or visit friendlyhouseiowa.org/hogtoberfest.html.

In Real Time

During the 36th season of bringing choral music to audiences in the Quad-Cities, the Nova Singers push the envelope with innovative programming. The new season starts Oct. 17 with, "Singing Together," a concert featuring songs about singing, songs about music and favorites requested by the singers.

The show is at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Tickets cost $20, $17 for senior citizens 62 years or older. Season tickets, which include December and April concerts, also are available for $50, $40 senior citizens.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-341-7038 or visit novasingers.com.

With the Family

Based on the book by A.A. Milne and adapted by Kristin Sergel, everyone's favorite roly-poly old bear, Winnie-the-Pooh, will hit the Davenport Junior Theatre stage in October.

Christopher Robin's bear of very little brain likes to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat a little something. During the show, Pooh finds himself involved in all sorts of frantic adventures, assisted by friends Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit.

Free performances are at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 17 and 24 at Nighswander Theatre, 2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

On A Date

This October, join the German-American Heritage Center in exploring the seedy past of downtown Davenport. Stories of ghosts, criminals, gangsters, mysterious deaths and a German serial killer in the Q-C are the basis of these walking tours.

Tours start at 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 15-16 and 22-23; and 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. There also will be a special extended cut tour hosted by Aaron Thompson from the Q-C paranormal group, Ghost Crier. This event, combining history, lore and paranormal experiences in one two-hour tour will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Tickets are $10 for the regular tours and $20 for the extended tour.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gahc.org.

