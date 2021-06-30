About Town: Go-Kart races, bridge art and the return of the Backwater Gamblers

With the Family
Tucked back along the banks of the Rock River is one of the Quad-City area's best kept entertainment secrets. Most Sunday and Wednesday nights through Labor Day, the Backwater Gamblers water ski show team perform complex pyramids, tricky swivel-ski turns and jaw-dropping acrobatic jumps. Comedic skits and dance numbers round out the hour-long family-friendly show.
The free shows are held at 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays during the summer at Ben Williamson Park, 5000 44th St., Rock Island.
Donations are welcome and a concession stand is available.
For more information, visit backwatergamblers.com/Shows/Show-Schedule.aspx.
Dine and Drink
First Friday in LeClaire has been reinvented as Friday Night Live. It's still the first Friday of each month and will feature eight live music venues, shops open late and specials at the bars and restaurants.
The lineup for July 2 is:
- Wide River Winery Tasting Room 5-8 p.m.: Bucktown Revue
- The Crane and Pelican Café 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Freddy Allen
- Steventon's 6-9 p.m.: Lewis Knudsen
- Mississippi River Distilling Company 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Lojo Russo
- Dirty Water Music 7-10 p.m.: Dirty Water Boys
- Riverview Roadhouse 7-10 p.m.: The 42s with guests
- Faithful Pilot Kitchen and Bar 8-11 p.m.: TBA
- Green Tree Brewery 8-11 p.m.: Frankie Joe and the Kinfolk.
Shops open until 7 p.m. include Bamboo Baby Boutique, Bela, Black Crow Salvages, Cody Road Coffee, Grasshoppers Gift Shop, LeClaire Nutrition, Mama Bear’s Boutique, Razzleberries.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/786056352047898.
In Real Time
On Tuesday, July 6, enjoy the last Starlight Revue concert of the season with the band The Night People. It's at Lincoln Park in Rock Island and features music, food, dancing and fun.
Food and desserts can be purchased from Hy-Vee Grill starting at 5 p.m. with popcorn and drinks served by the parks department. The concert is 7-9 p.m.
Follow the event on Facebook or call the rain line at 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for updates in the event of inclement weather.
On A Date
The exhibits, "Bridging the Divide," and "Internal Landscapes," will be on display at Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island through Aug. 13.
John Born, of Bettendorf, presents paintings completed throughout the construction of the new I-74 bridge. They are a tribute to this architectural achievement, to document this historical landmark, and to honor the men and women who built it.
Laura Vincent-Arnold, of Port Byron, uses a limited color palette to reflect on how light impacts the environment and expresses emotions.
Their work can be purchased online at quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html
Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Just For Fun
Viola Boyz Demo Promotors are hosting Friday night competitive Go-Kart races at Backroad Speedway, 686 240th St., Viola. Kart racing includes a newly built 1/8 mile banked dirt track.
Cheer on a favorite on Fridays, July 2, 9, 16 and 23; Aug. 6 and 20; and Sept. 3, 10 and 17. Admission is $10 and includes a pit pass. Concessions are available for purchase.
For more information, call 309-507-1974 or visit facebook.com/groups/213545756906375.