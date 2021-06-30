About Town: Go-Kart races, bridge art and the return of the Backwater Gamblers

Shops open until 7 p.m. include Bamboo Baby Boutique, Bela, Black Crow Salvages, Cody Road Coffee, Grasshoppers Gift Shop, LeClaire Nutrition, Mama Bear’s Boutique, Razzleberries.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/786056352047898.

In Real Time

On Tuesday, July 6, enjoy the last Starlight Revue concert of the season with the band The Night People. It's at Lincoln Park in Rock Island and features music, food, dancing and fun.

Food and desserts can be purchased from Hy-Vee Grill starting at 5 p.m. with popcorn and drinks served by the parks department. The concert is 7-9 p.m.

Follow the event on Facebook or call the rain line at 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for updates in the event of inclement weather.

On A Date

The exhibits, "Bridging the Divide," and "Internal Landscapes," will be on display at Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island through Aug. 13.