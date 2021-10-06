About Town: Go see Darci Lynne on tour, or a Playcrafter's play, "Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks" and more

With the Family
Darci Lynne, the grand-prize winner of the 12th season of America's Got Talent, brings her talents and favorite pals, including diva-esque rabbit Petunia, shy and soulful mouse Oscar and a sarcastic old lady named Edna to the Adler Theatre in Davenport at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Families can enjoy the singer, comedian and ventriloquist's national tour, "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not)."
Tickets start at $29.75 and can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com. This is a rescheduled performance with previously purchased tickets honored.
Dine and Drink
Bake a favorite no-fail yeast bread during this Bread Making: No Fear, No Fail Yeast Bread retreat from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland.
Deb Monroe teach the class and participants can share and laugh about baking adventures. Please bring a clean tea towel to bring home a delicious warm loaf to share with family and friends.
The event costs $30 and includes lunch.
To register, email olpretreat@gmail.com or call 563-336-8414. Bakers also can register online at www.theprairieretreat.org.
On A Date
Playcrafters will dance into hearts with, "Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks," a comedy by Richard Alfieri.
Lily, an aging retiree, hires Michael, an acerbic dance instructor, to give her dance lessons in her Florida condo. Antagonism between the gay man and the wife of a Southern Baptist minister gives way to compatibility as they swing dance, tango, foxtrot and cha-cha while sharing barbs and intimacies along with the dance steps. By the final lesson, Lily shares with Michael her most closely guarded secret, and he shares with her his greatest gifts, loyalty and compassion.
The show will be presented Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10 at the Barn Theatre in Moline. Friday and Saturday the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday will feature a 3 p.m. matinee.
Reservations can be made by calling the Playcrafters box office at 309-762-0330 or by visiting the website at www.playcrafters.com. $15, $13 military/senior citizens. Masks are required.
In Real Time
GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers will hold its annual celebration of acceptance, the 2021 "I have a Voice" gala on Oct. 9. This year will celebrate 10 years of supporting the voices of individuals with Down syndrome in the Quad-Cities.
In addition to the entertainment by young adults, mentors and host families, the gala will feature a sit-down dinner, cocktail reception, dancing, live entertainment, an auction and complimentary photo booths.
The Gala is at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Doors open at 5:30 pm for cocktail hour with presentations, awards and dancing to follow. There also will be virtual attendance options for those unable to attend in person.
For tickets and tables, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/gala.
Just For Fun
Iron Invasion 2021 will head to the Mississippi Valley Fairgounds in Davenport from Friday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 10. This festival includes classic cars, vintage motorcycles, mini bike races, dirt drag racing, swap meet, pin up contest, live music, vendors from around the country, flame throwing cars and more.
Gates open to the public at noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday with a Hangover Cruise beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Gate proceeds go to Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation to help children with congenital heart defects.