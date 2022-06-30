About Town: Grab a cup (or more) of Q-C coffee, celebrate art, take the family to a Coal Valley Days and more

Dine and Drink

Visit Quad-Cities has launched a new program for people who take coffee seriously. The QC Coffee Trail spotlights an incredible collection of local coffee shops and cafés while putting a fun and interactive spin on sipping.

The trail uses a mobile-based code for check-ins, special offers and a fun game-like feature to engage participants. Coffee lovers can register at www.QCcoffeetrail.com. Once registered, the mobile-friendly QC Coffee Trail will be delivered to a smartphone via text and email.

Check in at each new location to track progress. Participants who visit five places earn a coaster for a vehicle cup holder and after 15 locations a fleece blanket is the reward. Complete all the locations for an insulated flask and a place on the trail's Caffeinated Wall of Fame.

Just For Fun

This week art lovers can join the Quad City Arts' Metro Arts program in celebrating the poetry and art works of students in the paid apprentice programs. This year apprentices worked on film, graphic design, mural painting and poetry.

Poetry program apprentices will be featured in a open-mic style final poetry showcase 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport. There also will be a final art showcase 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Arts Alley (weather permitting), adjacent to Quad City Arts' Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

Metro Arts brings together creative young adults, 15-21 years, and provides them with paid apprenticeships in the arts. Participants work on group projects under the supervision of a professional artist. For more information, visit www.quadcityarts.com/metro-arts.

On A Date

Big River Brass Band will open the 2022 season with a concert Friday at Veteran's Memorial Park in Bettendorf.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. the concert by this dedicated group of 40 brass and percussion players from the Quad-Cities will feature a variety of both classical and contemporary music.

With the Family

Coal Valley Days will kick off at the Coal Valley Municipal Park on Friday with the new Worlds of Wonders Circus attraction and fireworks.

The 36th year of this two-day celebration also will feature performances by Nuclear Plowboys and Funktastic 5, a car show, parade, petting zoo, bounce houses, craft show, Doggie Dash and a wide variety of food including carnival foods, ribs, caramelized cashews, almonds and more.

A $15 all-weekend access pass includes admission for Friday and Saturday or a $10 for a one-day pass is available. Separate tickets for the circus are $5 adults, $3 kids younger than 10 years. Wristbands also are available for unlimited play in the kids' area. Everyone needs a ticket or wristband for the circus.

For a complete schedule of the weekend festivities, visit www.coalvalleydays.org.

In Real Time

Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, "Iowa History 101: Iowa's People and Places," explores 13,000 years of Iowa history with 56 artifacts from the State Historical Museum of Iowa.

Quad-City residents will have a chance to experience the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Monday, July 3-4 in the Freight House parking lot along the downtown Davenport riverfront.

Guests will see iconic artifacts that reflect the role of Iowans in state, national and international events, including a Meskwaki cradleboard representing the past and continued presence of Native nations in Iowa. There also will be women's suffrage materials from the early 1900s and the pen used by Iowa Governor William Harding to sign Iowa's resolution in support of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

