About Town: Help the service industry, Figge Free Family Day, and a Mardi Gras pizza

On A Date

Local musicians, bartenders and bar staff have been hard hit by the pandemic. On Friday, Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jambrella Productions, in association with The Mound, will host a giveback event for them.

This gathering at The Mound, 1029 Mound St., Davenport, will feature live performances by local musicians including Far Out 283, Molly Durnin, Angela Meyer, Fair Warning, 3 On The Tree, The Channel Cats, Project X and Michael Moncada and Whiskey High.

There also will be sponsored raffle boxes, event merchandise and a tip jar. All proceeds will go to the sponsored bars' staffs and the area musicians performing.

$5 free-will donation at the door includes one drink ticket.

For more information, contact MD Moncada or email jambrellaqc@gmail.com.

In Real Time

Visit the Quad-City Arts Gallery, located in The District of Rock Island, to view the artistic work of two local artists.