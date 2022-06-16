ABOUT TOWN: Henry County fair kicks off, Figge hosts new art, take in a play or Ride the River plus more

On A Date

Artist Anne Lindberg embraces the freedom of drawing in a broad spectrum of formats. Her new exhibit, "Anne Lindberg: think like the river," is an immersive experiential convergence of visual art and language that creates a tonal landscape of color and light by casting thousands of threads across the span of the museum's fourth-floor gallery. It will be on view through Sept. 4 at the Figge Museum of Art in downtown Davenport.

The chromatic thread installation will occupy the central space of the gallery, rising, falling and twisting in space, encouraging visitors to walk around and under the work. This work will be in conversation with a multi-panel 25-foot-wide graphite and colored pencil drawing at one end of the gallery and a poem by poet Ginny Threefoot at the other.

Dine and Drink

It's fair time in Henry County and that means a lot of options for dining and drinking throughout the week. Some favorites include lemon shakeups, corndogs, cotton candy, ice cream, funnel cakes, tacos, gyros, grilled corn and anything deep-fried.

In addition to the midway food, Henry County 4-H also will have a food stand serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as other fair-favorites every day through Saturday.

With a long standing tradition of family fun the fair, which runs from June 15-19 at 311 E. North St. in Cambridge, Ill., will feature area residents displaying livestock; cooking, baking and gardening skills; and art projects. There also will be a tractor pull, demolition derby, talent competition, carnival rides and games, live music and more.

For details on the fair, visit www.henrycountyfairillinois.com

In Real Time

Welcome to the Renaissance with the outrageous musical farce, "Something Rotten."

The story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, they set out to write the world's very first musical.

Performances continue this weekend with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. The show is rated PG-13.

$16 adults, $11 youth. For more information, visit www.qmusicguild.com.

With the Family

Grab the kids and a fishing pole and head to Sunset Marina on Saturday for the fifth annual Free Kids' Fishing Derby.

The derby will be held 7-11 a.m. at Doric Lodge 319, located along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River at the end of 31st Avenue in Rock Island.

The event is open to children of all ages and family members. A fishing pole is all that is needed with bait provided. There also will be a number of volunteers available to help. A free lunch will be served after the event, and prizes will be awarded.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/doriclodge319events.

Just for Fun

Come join the fun and celebrate dad when River Action's annual Ride the River Father's Day bike ride returns on Sunday, June 19. Bikers can share a safe and healthy activity and learn about all the riverfront has to offer.

During this bi-state tour along Quad-Cities riverfront bike trails, riders can ride 2 or 60 miles or anything in between. Enjoy a picnic with box lunches available from Fresh Deli at the Freight House or purchase picnic fare at the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island where 50 picnic blankets will be set up.

The ride begins at the Freight House at Western and River Drive in Davenport. The route is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cross the river on the Celebration Belle Riverboat or over the historic Arsenal Island Bridge. Arsenal Island trails will be open for registered riders of this event only, and a photo ID, helmet and the Ride the River bike ID card will be needed.

Adults $20, youth $5. Helmets will be available for $10 adults and $5 per child with a Ride the River registration.

To register, visit riveractiion.org/ridetheriver or call 563-322-2969.

