About Town: Hit the trail with summer reading, improv with Shakespeare, learn about Bix Beiderbecke and more

In Real Time

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum, World Archives and the Bix Jazz Society will present a public screening of the newly restored documentary, "Bix: ’ain't none of them play like him yet," on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the John Deere Auditorium located in the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Using archival photographs and rare footage, including the three sole momentary fragments capturing Bix on film, and interviews with friends and colleagues, this documentary paints a vivid portrait of a vanished era and brings to life the area trumpeter. It was restored in 4K in 2020 by filmmaker Brigitte Berman.

Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door the day of the screening. Members of the Bix Museum or Bix Society can get a free ticket at the door.

Just For Fun

Quad-City area libraries have launched the Summer Library Trail Guide program. This passport program, which runs through Aug. 27, welcomes new and previous users to rediscover Q-C libraries this summer.

Participating libraries will have trail guides available for patrons to take and begin discovering the amazing resources that Q-C community libraries have to offer. Each guide will have spaces for patrons to receive a stamp at participating locations. Visit as many as possible and then turn the guide in to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the summer.

Participating libraries include: Bettendorf Public Library, Clinton Public Library, Davenport Public Library, DeWitt Public Library, East Moline Public Library, LeClaire Community Library, Moline Public Library, Rock Island Public Library and Scott County Library System.

For more information, email bpeacock@davenportlibrary.com.

Dine and Drink

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ’70s take center stage in Broadway's side-splitting homage to classic disaster films. "Disaster," will boogie through the Quad-Cities at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, through Sept. 10.

It's 1979, and passengers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple unexpected events.

Watch the disaster unfold while enjoying a delicious meal. Appetizers, desserts and drinks are available at an additional price including the drinks of the show. Poseidon Adventure, blue curacao, vodka, pineapple juice and sweet and sour, shaken and poured tableside; Towering Inferno, fireball cinnamon whiskey and root beer, poured over ice; and the Earthquake, cake vodka, triple sec, orange soda and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream.

For more information, visit www.circa21.com.

With the Family

Looking for something new to try with the family? Then head over to Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport this weekend and try the new Cosmic Driving Range.

Running from 8-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, weather permitting, this addition to the golf course will feature glowing golf balls and targets.

$10 per half hour. For more information, call 563-326-7824.

On A Date

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline welcomes back G.I.T's, "Shakespeared," this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

With improv that is on the saucy side, this interactive show features a cast who create a long-lost Shakespearean play using suggestions from the audience.

Tickets are $10 and available online at theblackboxtheatre.com or at the door. The Black Box Theatre is located at 1623 5th Ave. in Moline.