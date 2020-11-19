About Town: Holiday lights, tacos, and a museum chat

In real time

While the Festival of Trees may not be happening at the River Center this year, there will still be plenty for everyone to see and do. Starting Saturday visitors can come visit the Rock Island Gallery and check out Quad-City Arts' pop-up gift shop and window display. All purchases will help support bringing high-quality arts experiences to the community.

They pop-up shop will include many Festival of Trees favorites like a limited edition, exclusive Isabel Bloom sculpture, honor tree ornaments and bidding on a select number of designs and VIP Baskets. There also will be an option to order online during these dates and choose in store or curbside pickup and select designs and VIP Baskets will be open for online bids from Nov. 21-29.

For more information, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com or by call Quad-City Arts at 309-793-1213.

Gift shop hours will include 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 23-25; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29.

