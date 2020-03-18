ABOUT TOWN: How to have fun when you're social distancing

If you want to get outside but don’t want to visit a park, walk around your neighborhood, or hit up a path such as the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline, Sunset Marina in Rock Island or the Duck Creek Parkway in Davenport and Bettendorf.

Just for fun

Starting to feel like you’re out of things to watch on Netflix? Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times film critic and reporter Linda Cook has some movie ideas for you!

Here are some of Cook’s favorite movies you can stream, rent or purchase. They are suitable for just about any age or taste and will make for an entertaining escape:

• “Alpha” - PG 13 — This is a brilliant movie about the first friendship formed, thousands of years ago, between a human and a dog, Cook says. An adventure film with great character development, it's a must-see for anyone who likes dogs, with a prehistoric perspective on how the human/dog relationship began, according to Cook.

• “Arrival” - PG-13 — This science-fiction, 2016 Oscar-nominated movie is based on the 1998 short story, "Story of Your Life," by Ted Chiang, Cook says. In it, Amy Adams stars as a linguist who helps the U.S. Army communicate with extraterrestrials who have arrived on Earth, she says.