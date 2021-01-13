About Town: Icestravaganza, some laughs with Geoffrey Asmus, and more

With the Family
Need to get out? Head to the Freight House in Davenport this weekend for Icestravaganza 2021.
The free event will feature ice carvings built from more than 24,000 pounds of ice, with the theme "Chilling Winter at the Freight House." They are on display for three days beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at the Freight House and throughout downtown Davenport. View sculptures while strolling outside or from inside your vehicle.
In addition to the boardwalk, there will be sculptures in the mulched area between the boardwalk and the sidewalk, immediately south of the Freight House and outside of various Davenport businesses, like Crafted QC, Endless Brews, Rhythm City Casino Resort, RubberStamps.Net, Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer, The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat and YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley. The ice sculptures will be lit from dusk to 10 p.m.
An ice carving competitions runs from 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the event, and streamed live on the Downtown Davenport Partnership's Facebook page.
Family Credit Union will host a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit at the Freight House's outdoor patio during the ice carving competitions and from 5-6:30 p.m. each day. The farmers market vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC for a chance to win a $25 Keep It QC gift card. Organizers ask attendees to socially distance and wear a mask.
In Real Time
The HANDS Auxiliary of the Handicapped Development Center (HDC) will host the annual, "Beat the January Blues Trivia Night," Friday, Jan 15, via Zoom beginning at 5:30 p.m. Trivia will start at 6 p.m. and should end by 8 p.m. A help desk will be available for any technical issues. Trivia players are encouraged to make a night of it with snacks and beverages just like an in-person event.
Teams can consist of one or many participants. Register and receive more details by calling Mary Egger at 563-391-4834 or emailing maryegger@hdcmail.org. Cost is $10 per person and checks can be mailed or dropped off at any HDC location. All proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities at HDC.
Just For Fun
Youth looking to try something new in the new year can drop by an open house at Double Threat Studios, 882 Middle Road in Bettendorf on Sunday, Jan. 17, and try out some performing arts classes.
Double Threat Studios is a performing arts studio that provides high-quality comprehensive musical theater instruction with Steph DeLacy and Megan Warren for performers in grades 3-12 with the aim to encourage boldness, confidence, creativity and community through performance.
The afternoon will feature an open house from noon to 2 p.m. followed by two Hamilton-themed drop-in classes.
The first class will be from 2-3 p.m. for grades 3-8. The second class, for students in 7th through 12th grade, will run 3-4 p.m. Participants of both classes will learn a dance combo with Steph and sing with Megan.
Masks are required, as well as social distancing. For more information, visit DoubleThreatStudios.com.
Dine and Drink
Get in some fitness and help pets in need during the Boozies Fun Run to benefit King's Harvest Pet Rescue.
Participants will meet at Boozie's at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 to get a card with the list of bars to "run" to and purchase a drink. The more bars visited the better chance to win prizes. Purchase a drink and the bartender will sign the card.
There is a $5 entry fee with $2 from each entry donated to King's Harvest Pet Rescue. Sign-up is due by Saturday, Jan. 16. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/425698535215292.
On A Date
Need a laugh? Grab a date and enjoy a night of comedy during the new edition of Tomfollery at Tremont featuring Geoffrey Asmus, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday at Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport.
Asmus has performed at the Laughing Skull, Bridgetown, Limestone and Boston comedy festivals and opened for Brian Posehn, Aparna Nancherla, Todd Barry, Daniel Sloss and Alonzo Bodden.
There will be limited tickets for each due to social distancing. Tables of two ($24) or four ($48) can be reserved by visiting www.facebook.com/therenwickmansion.