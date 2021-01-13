About Town: Icestravaganza, some laughs with Geoffrey Asmus, and more

Snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC for a chance to win a $25 Keep It QC gift card. Organizers ask attendees to socially distance and wear a mask.

In Real Time

The HANDS Auxiliary of the Handicapped Development Center (HDC) will host the annual, "Beat the January Blues Trivia Night," Friday, Jan 15, via Zoom beginning at 5:30 p.m. Trivia will start at 6 p.m. and should end by 8 p.m. A help desk will be available for any technical issues. Trivia players are encouraged to make a night of it with snacks and beverages just like an in-person event.

Teams can consist of one or many participants. Register and receive more details by calling Mary Egger at 563-391-4834 or emailing maryegger@hdcmail.org. Cost is $10 per person and checks can be mailed or dropped off at any HDC location. All proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities at HDC.

Just For Fun

Youth looking to try something new in the new year can drop by an open house at Double Threat Studios, 882 Middle Road in Bettendorf on Sunday, Jan. 17, and try out some performing arts classes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}