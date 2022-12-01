About Town: Laugh a lot, catch Christmas in the Village, Julmarknad and DIY an ornament this week in the QC

On A Date

Prepare to laugh as Tomfoolery On Tremont hits The Renwick Mansion stage in Davenport on Sunday at 7 p.m. This night of comedy will feature Joe Fernandez, a half-Cuban, half-Irish (or Cubish) comedian and actor.

Described as dark, cerebral, sardonic, and flat out bizarre, Fernandez combines low brow, off-color humor with high brow references to satirize serious subjects. His smile and playful personality belie the seedy underbelly that is his morbid sense of humor, getting audiences to laugh before being mad at themselves for laughing but then continuing to laugh anyway.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/441972229837.

With the Family

Discover why no dream is too big when Disney On Ice presents, “Into the Magic,” this weekend at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Seek adventure with Belle, Moana, Miguel, Anna and Elsa and Rapunzel and Flynn while celebrating the magic of courage and love.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 1-2, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets range in price from $22 to $77. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.vibrantarena.com.

Dine and Drink

The Village of East Davenport will come alive with the sights, sounds and tastes of the holiday season for two days this weekend beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and running through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Christmas in the Village will feature kettle corn, hot chocolate, candy canes and holiday beverages as well as children’s activities, trolley rides, ice sculpting, live window scenes, holiday characters, carolers, fireworks on Saturday at 9 p.m. and visits with Santa at the Village Firehouse. Shops, restaurants and bars also will be open.

For more information, visit https://www.villageofeastdavenport.com/events.

Just For Fun

For families looking to create some holiday memories, head to Board and Brush Quad Cities, 5159 Utica Ridge Road, Eldridge, this Sunday for a DIY Holiday Ornament Workshop.

The whole family can take part during this workshop with step-by-step instructions to create a fun, holiday ornaments for the tree. All the materials are provided. Participants can choose from a variety of designs and paint colors. Due to the size of these projects, no personalization is accepted.

There will be three workshops on Sunday from 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Each workshop will feature five ornaments for $20.

Registration is required by visiting boardandbrush.com/quadcities/#Calendar-workshop. For more information, visit the website or call 563-340-7487.

In Real Time

A local holiday tradition will wrap up this weekend when Bishop Hill hosts the annual Julmarknad (Christmas Market) throughout the Illinois town.

Come see Tomten, the Swedish elves, roam through the town, looking through windows and peeking around corners in red and grey outfits. View a working model railroad with a Christmas display, make fun things to take home at make-and-take stands, pose with family and friends at the traditional Scandinavian photo op, visit the chocolate walk or take in a book signing.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Daily attractions include Swedish folk characters, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, holiday music, craft activities and Christmas gifts for purchase. All shops, museums and restaurants will be open. The market is free with charges for some activities.

For more information and a schedule, call 309-927-3899 or visit www.visitbishophill.com.