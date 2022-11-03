About Town: Learn to brew, enjoy some jazz or catch 'Motherhood: The Musical' this week in the Quad-Cities

Dine and Drink

In 1999, Learn To Homebrew Day was established on the first Saturday in November by the American Homebrewers Association to promote the rewarding and delicious activity of homebrewing.

This Saturday, Blue Cat Brewing Company in Rock Island will celebrate the 24th annual Learn to Homebrew Day beginning at 11 a.m. Beer lovers can come learn all about the basics of brewing from a real brewmaster and see a live home brewing demonstration.

Just For Fun

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society and the Catfish Jazz Society will welcome Adrianna Marie and Her Groovecutters Band to the Viking Club in Moline on Sunday.

Described as sophisticated, sultry, and playful, Adrianna Marie knows how to put the jazz in blues and the blues in jazz. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the show at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door for this all-ages show. for more information, visit https://www.mvbs.org.

On A Date

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will roll out the baby carriage when they present, "Motherhood: The Musical," beginning on Thursday.

Having a baby is just the beginning. Motherhood is for life and during this original play four women share insights, challenges and pleasures of being a mom during a baby shower. The show features a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age.

The show runs from Nov. 3-12. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices $16 and can be purchased online at theblackboxtheatre.com or at the door.

With the Family

What are two things that start with a "T" and are fun, colorful and creative? Turtles and tie-dye! Families can join Iowa 4H AmeriCorps educator, Megan, on Saturday to learn about different Wapsi River Center turtles and have fun creating a tie-dye creation.

Participants should bring material to tie-dye. Material can be a t-shirt, a bandana, socks or anything else. Dye will be provided as well as tips about easy ways to make natural dye at home.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa. Registration for this free event is limited and required by calling 563-328-3286.

In Real Time

Fall weather calls for a shopping trip at the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market to be held this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. This annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of outstanding vendors with antiques and vintage items galore.

The center will be overflowing with a wonderful variety of fine antiques and vintage collectibles for sale. Featured will be select antique vendors with unique merchandise from around the world including furniture, art, pottery, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Indian items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising, marbles, vintage textiles and period pieces.

Show hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8 with free parking. For more information or to print a $1 off coupon, visit www.antiquespectacular.com.