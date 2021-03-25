About Town: Live music, the 'For America' exhibit, Quad-City Restaurant week and more

With the Family
Join educator Kelsey Vandercoy, at 3:30 p.m. March 31 for a live peek at Figge Museum's Family Explorer series. This week will explore videos related to the "For America" exhibit.
Registrants will receive a Zoom link by email for the live video. Each session will cost $5 per household and sessions take place every other Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for 30 minutes.
For more information, call 563-345-6654 or visit figgeartmuseum.org.
In Real Time
Christian music artist Jason Gray will be in concert for a one night live event presented by Project 15:12 as part of the 4th annual No Greater Love series.
Beginning at 7 p.m. March 25, Gray will combine folk and pop music and his spiritual flare to create Christian contemporary music. The performance is at Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Pointe Drive.
Tickets cost $15-$20. Proceeds benefit Project 15:12, a group that works with individuals and/or families in need while going through a life transition.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com/o/project-1512-love-one-another-12230323142
Dine and Drink
Get out (or take out) from a Quad-City restaurant this week, during Visit Quad-Cities' Q-C Restaurant Week.
Visit qcrestaurantweek.com for participating restaurants and special deals.
Support restaurants and have a chance to win restaurant gift cards, buy buying a meal from a participating restaurant and posting a picture of the receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant or posing with a carryout meal for a chance to win.
Just For Fun
Genesius Guild has launched Genesius Guild Radio Productions, a series of audio dramas and play discussions hosted on Anchor.fm.
The newest audio production, "Suppressed Desires," by Susan Glaspell and George Cram Cook, and, "The Game," by Louise Bryant, is a double feature with a connection to Quad-Cities' history.
To listen, visit www.anchor.fm/genesius-guild or search for "Genesius Guild Radio Productions' on a podcast platform.
On A Date
Blues rock fans can enjoy Brother K Band at Gypsy Highway, 2604 Locust St., Davenport beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Led by groovemaster/bassist and bandleader Dave K of Chicago, this will be the band's first show in the area. It's presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society.
Tickets cost $5 and you must be 21 years old or older. For more information, visit mvbs.org/events/brother-k-band/.