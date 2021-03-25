About Town: Live music, the 'For America' exhibit, Quad-City Restaurant week and more

With the Family

Join educator Kelsey Vandercoy, at 3:30 p.m. March 31 for a live peek at Figge Museum's Family Explorer series. This week will explore videos related to the "For America" exhibit.

Registrants will receive a Zoom link by email for the live video. Each session will cost $5 per household and sessions take place every other Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for 30 minutes.

For more information, call 563-345-6654 or visit figgeartmuseum.org.

In Real Time

Christian music artist Jason Gray will be in concert for a one night live event presented by Project 15:12 as part of the 4th annual No Greater Love series.

Beginning at 7 p.m. March 25, Gray will combine folk and pop music and his spiritual flare to create Christian contemporary music. The performance is at Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Pointe Drive.

Tickets cost $15-$20. Proceeds benefit Project 15:12, a group that works with individuals and/or families in need while going through a life transition.