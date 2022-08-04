About Town: Look at the night sky, go to the fair, paint in nature and much more this week

Just For Fun

The Davenport Public Library will host the Popular Astronomy Club at the Eastern Avenue branch for a night sky viewing event on Friday. The outdoor event will begin at 8:45 p.m. and run through, at least, 10 p.m.

The club will bring the PACMO, the mobile observatory, and a number of telescopes for the public to look through. Saturn will be viewable just before 9 p.m. as well as deep sky objects such as nebula and star clusters. In conjunction with the visit, the library will offer camp-side stories and glow-in-the-dark cornhole.

Rain date will be Friday, Aug. 26.

For more information, visit https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/9209071.

On A Date

Running through Sunday, Aug. 7, the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport offers couples a one stop date night. Featuring food, games, rides, displays, shopping and all kinds of live entertainment, this annual event has a little bit of something for everyone.

Gate entry is $10 a day for adults, $5 a day for youth 4-12 years and free for children younger than 3 years.

For more information, visit mvfair.com.

With the Family

Enjoy nature in a creative way at Paint By Nature: Butterflies from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa.

During this family-friendly program, participants can join naturalist Paige on the prairie to learn about some local Iowa butterflies and then create a fun painting with guided step-by-step instructions. All supplies provided.

The program costs $5 per canvas, payable by cash or check at the program. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 563-328-3286.

In Real Time

Timber Lake Playhouse continues the summer season with the comic musical "Nunsense" running through Aug. 7.

"Nunsense" tells the story of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who discover the cook has accidentally poisoned fifty-two of the sisters and they need funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, and laughter ensues.

On Friday, patrons can stick around after the show to meet the cast and ask questions during the Page to Stage talk back series. The Deck Bar opens two hours before curtain with food and drinks available for purchase. Then one hour before show time, members of the Resident Company come down for some free entertainment.

Information and tickets are available by visiting www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or calling 815-244-2035.

Dine and Drink

Taco Ride, hosted by the Friends of Off Road Cycling (FORC) group, features a 20-mile flat trail ride that departs from the lot of Celebration Belle on River Drive in Moline and heads up river via the Great River Trail to the Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium in Rapids City. The Edge, a cash only establishment, has a delicious taco special on Wednesdays and a great outdoor patio.

Halfway up there is a stop to let everyone catch up and hang out for a bit to hydrate with the crew.

The next rides will take place on Aug. 10 and 24.