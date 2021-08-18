 Skip to main content
About Town: Looking for something to do? Check out the music of The Rolling Stones, a 1980s pop icon, a wine walk and more
About Town

About Town: Looking for something to do? Check out the music of The Rolling Stones, a 1980s pop icon, a wine walk and more

With the Family

A summer favorite is back Saturday when the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops returns to LeClaire Park in Davenport. This year, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, 1969.

Event seating opening at 4 p.m., and there's a youth concert at 6:30 p.m. and the pops concert at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks on the river after the show. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit qcso.org/event/qcbt-riverfront-pops-rolling-stones/.

In Real Time

1980s pop star Tiffany plays Jumer's Casino & Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Relive the 1980s when pop star Tiffany — whose hit "I Think We're Alone Now" went to No. 1 in 1987 — plays Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island, on Friday, Aug. 20, on the Lakeside patio. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the music starts at 7:30. Tickets start at $25, but you can meet Tiffany and sit in the front row for $100. For details, visit jumerscasinohotel.com/promos-and-entertainment/live-entertainment/

On A Date

Check out the world premier production of Jim Sederquist’s “The Whistleblower’s Dilemma” at Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline. The comedic drama tells the tale of a whistleblower who gets involved in fraud to save the business his grandfather founded. It runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $12 and are available by calling 309-762-0330 or visiting playcrafters.com.

Dine and Drink

Sip, shop small businesses and show support for The Village of East Davenport during Wine Walk 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Admission for this fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association, is a $25 donation.

Participants start at a wristband tent, make the donation, have an ID check, receive a commemorative wine glass and get a wristband. Then they visit participating businesses throughout the Village to enjoy one-ounce samples of wine, shopping and more. Local, domestic and imported wines will be offered as well as samples from the local homebrew community. There's also live music throughout the area.

Just For Fun

Enjoy a guided tour of the Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center grounds from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and the first Sunday of each month. These tours begin at the Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave. in Moline, with a tour of the 1872 home of Charles Deere before continuing on to Butterworth Center, home of Katherine (Deere) and William Butterworth. Learn about the history of the homes' landscapes, the exterior architecture of the houses and what has changed.

Admission for the tour is free with donations appreciated. Closed major holidays.

For more information or to register, visit www.butterworthcenter.com/calendar-of-events.

