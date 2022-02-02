About Town: Looking for something to do? Join JoJo Siwa at the TaxSlayer or laugh out loud at Circa '21's latest comedy

Dine and Drink

Welcome to opening night of community theater troupe Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's production of an Agatha Christie-like 1920s murder mystery, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things quickly go from bad to disastrous.

Circa '21's latest production, "The Play That Goes Wrong," features an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines) as accident-prone actors race against the odds to get to the final curtain. The show won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards in London.

Tickets include a meal served at the table and the show. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse is located at 1828 3rd Ave. in Rock Island. For more information on dates, times, prices and the menu visit www.circa21.com.

On A Date

River Action will present the second film, "The Ants and The Grasshopper," of the 2022 Q-C Environmental Film series on Sunday.

This film features Anita Chitaya, who has a gift to do things like help bring abundant food from dead soil and end child hunger in her village. Now, to save her home from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge persuading Americans that climate change is real.

The series, which highlights environmental issues relevant to life in the Mississippi River Valley, is at 2 p.m. Sundays at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. Each screening includes a talk with an expert after the film.

Other screenings include Feb. 20: "Reflection: A Walk With Water," March 6: "2040," March 20: "Inhabitants," and April 24: "Microplastic Madness."

Tickets cost $20 for an all-season pass or $5 for single films and may be purchased by visiting riveraction.org/filmseries or before the movie.

In Real Time

Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will perform Bruckner's final complete symphony this weekend.

Performances of the QCSO's, "Masterworks IV: Bruckner 8," will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Hall, Augustana College in Rock Island. Digital versions of the Sunday concert are also available.

Tickets cost $8 to $63 with digital copies $38 per household. For more information, visit qcso.org/event/masterworks-iv-bruckner-8.

Just for Fun

Nickelodeon star and The New York Times bestselling author JoJo Siwa will bring her rescheduled tour to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Friday.

"Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour," will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $39.50, $49.50, $69.50. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored. For more information, visit taxslayercenter.com.

With the Family

Head out to the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, to spend some time outdoors this weekend. Winter Fun Day 2022 is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

There's snowshoeing and cross country skiing from 9 a.m. to noon. In the event there is not enough snow, a hike will begin at 10:30 a.m. That's followed by a Chili Cook-off at noon. Participants can bring a crockpot to compete or just vote for a favorite. The day ends with lessons in winter survival skills from 1-4 p.m.

All activities are free with donations accepted. Activities also will be weather dependent and take place outdoors. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call 563-328-3286.

