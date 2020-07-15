ABOUT TOWN: Looking for things to do this weekend? Take a guided walk, relax for story time with Eric Carle, or sample a sundae with lemon bars and raspberries

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just for fun

Historic Walking Tours with the German American Heritage Center & Museum are back! The personal tours are $15 and by appointment only between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays- Saturdays, through August.

Attendees will learn about where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community, as well as some notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast in Davenport, according to the center.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bit.ly/2OryXgL or call 563-322-8844.

In real time

Get outside and bike or walk this weekend with the Bettendorf Walk and Roll event at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Meet between the water taxi stop at the marina and the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, and head out for a guided tour of the Jetty Park Trail, hosted by the Bettendorf Trails Committee and Bettendorf Parks and Recreation department.

Walk and Rolls are family-friendly activities that showcase Bettendorf trails and offer new activities to the community, according to a news release.