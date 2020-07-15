ABOUT TOWN: Looking for things to do this weekend? Take a guided walk, relax for story time with Eric Carle, or sample a sundae with lemon bars and raspberries

Just for fun
Historic Walking Tours with the German American Heritage Center & Museum are back! The personal tours are $15 and by appointment only between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays- Saturdays, through August.
Attendees will learn about where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community, as well as some notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast in Davenport, according to the center.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bit.ly/2OryXgL or call 563-322-8844.
In real time
Get outside and bike or walk this weekend with the Bettendorf Walk and Roll event at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Meet between the water taxi stop at the marina and the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, and head out for a guided tour of the Jetty Park Trail, hosted by the Bettendorf Trails Committee and Bettendorf Parks and Recreation department.
Walk and Rolls are family-friendly activities that showcase Bettendorf trails and offer new activities to the community, according to a news release.
A safety inspection will be performed prior to the event, and properly sized helmets are required for cyclists, the release states. Social-distancing practices will be followed. Participants may wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available. The first 25 children to attend will receive a gift certificate for ice cream.
For more information, email Becky Lovich, at blovich@bettendorf.org.
With the family
Snuggle up in your favorite spot or take story time along wherever you are as Eric Carle himself reads his book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” on YouTube.
His soothing voice and the book’s colorful pages make the roughly two-minute clip perfect for all ages, and calming and interesting enough to watch on repeat. To watch, visit bit.ly/2OqxpUk.
On a date
Do a little something different on your next date night with a clay workshop at DeSoto Pottery Studio, 2328 3rd Ave., Rock Island, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
The class size is limited, and registration is required in advance, according to the event’s Facebook page. Masks/facial coverings are required, and there may be no more than two people per table. Soap and hand sanitizer will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring along their own.
Participants also have the option of paying a standard fee, taking clay home and bringing back finished projects to be fired, the page states.
For more information, visit bit.ly/30gaCQj.
Dine & drink
Few things go together as well as lemon bars, raspberries and ice cream! Try this magical concoction in sundae form from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Country Style Ice Cream’s Utica Ridge Road location.
Sundaes will be made with Country Style’s Luscious Lemon bars, red raspberries, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, at 5264 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2OqVWZj.
