About Town: Maddie Poppe, visits with Santa and more

In real time

Celebrate the gift of live music. American Idol winner and Iowa native Maddie Poppe brings an acoustic holiday show to the Adler Theatre in Davenport at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Tickets, $29.50-$39.50 are available at adlertheatre.com.

With the Family

The jolly man in the red suit has arrived at NorthPark Mall. The visits with Santa are contact-free, and no reservation is needed, Monday to Saturday from noon to 8, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. (Photos are available for a fee.) Face coverings are required of all guests age 2 or older.

Just for fun

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sherrard High School junior Braetan DeHamer is raising money for charity through the free Christmas light display at his home, 427 Fyre Lake Drive, Sherrard. DeHamer estimates the display includes more than 2,000 lights and some holiday inflatables. Donations will help Humility Homes Services in Davenport, Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline, Rock Island County Animal QC Paws Shelter and New Kingdom Trailriders.

Dine & Drink