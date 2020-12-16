About Town: Maddie Poppe, visits with Santa and more

In real time
Celebrate the gift of live music. American Idol winner and Iowa native Maddie Poppe brings an acoustic holiday show to the Adler Theatre in Davenport at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Tickets, $29.50-$39.50 are available at adlertheatre.com.
With the Family
The jolly man in the red suit has arrived at NorthPark Mall. The visits with Santa are contact-free, and no reservation is needed, Monday to Saturday from noon to 8, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. (Photos are available for a fee.) Face coverings are required of all guests age 2 or older.
Just for fun
Support Local Journalism
Sherrard High School junior Braetan DeHamer is raising money for charity through the free Christmas light display at his home, 427 Fyre Lake Drive, Sherrard. DeHamer estimates the display includes more than 2,000 lights and some holiday inflatables. Donations will help Humility Homes Services in Davenport, Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline, Rock Island County Animal QC Paws Shelter and New Kingdom Trailriders.
Dine & Drink
The holidays call for a few special treats. Some traditional favorites include Whitey's Ice Cream Peppermint and Chocolate Chip Shake, holiday Cake Rolls — chocolate cake rolled with peppermint or mint chocolate chip ice cream, and the Center Brick — a brick of vanilla ice cream with bell- or tree-shaped peppermint or crème de menthe ice cream in the middle.
On a date
Spend an evening exploring the Quad-City Botanical Center's Winter Lights, Winter Nights exhibit.
The outdoor gardens glow with more than 130,000 lights.Open 4 to 9 p.m., through Jan. 10, except Christmas. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, reservations for a timed admission are required. Tickets cost $2-$8 and are available at https://qcgardens.simpletix.com/e/60341.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!