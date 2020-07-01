ABOUT TOWN: Make a Bomb Pop-inspired craft, pick flowers, learn about fireflies and more this weekend

Shells may be upgraded from corn tortillas to a crispy cheese shell for $1 more per taco.

Trays take between 30 to 60 minutes to make. To order, call 309-558-0002. For more information, including a complete menu, visit facebook.com/elpatronexpressmex.

Just for fun

Take a break from the heat with this festive, Bomb Pop-inspired craft. You’ll need red, white and blue paint (you can skip the white if you're using white paper); two or three paint brushes; construction paper or cardstock; scissors; Popsicle sticks, skewers or paper straws; and glue.

Kids (and adults!) may paint their hands like the classic, frozen treat: red on top, white in the middle (or leave a space), and blue on the bottom, then gently press their hand to paper.

Let the paint dry, cut out the shape, glue it to the stick, and put it on display!

With the family

The days are getting warmer! Cool off with a cold, homemade drink with a little help from the Silvis Public Library. It will host Teen Cooking with Catalina: Summer Drinks live on Facebook from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 6.