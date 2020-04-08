ABOUT TOWN: Make beer bread, or an Ugli doll

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir beer into dry ingredients with a wooden spoon. Pour half of the melted butter into the bottom of the loaf pan, then spoon in the batter. Pour the rest of the butter on top. Bake 50-60 minutes, until golden brown, and/or a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.

With the family

The hideously adorable Uglydolls have been a hit since they were released nearly 20 years ago. Now, you can make your own version at home with items you have around the house with a little help from Liz Kegebein, an elementary art teacher for Geneseo Schools.

Start by gathering material from old shirts, pants, pillowcases and fabric scraps, as well as embellishments such as beads, ribbon and buttons, Kegebein said. You also will need a needle and thread, glue for the embellishments (or you could sew them on), scissors, a piece of paper, something to write with, and stuffing. (If you don't have stuffing, Kegebein suggests newspaper, old fabric or socks.)