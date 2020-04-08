ABOUT TOWN: Make beer bread, or an Ugli doll

Dine & drink
Like other area breweries, Wake Brewing might be closed right now, but its beers are available to-go every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the brewery, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island.
Watch its social media pages for its offerings — any of which would make for some delicious beer bread. The brewery recently posted a recipe for it on its social media, and invited fans to make their own and post photos. Give it a try, and if you feel so inclined, post a photo yourself.
Wake Beer Bread
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
12 ounces of beer
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, or line with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir beer into dry ingredients with a wooden spoon. Pour half of the melted butter into the bottom of the loaf pan, then spoon in the batter. Pour the rest of the butter on top. Bake 50-60 minutes, until golden brown, and/or a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.
With the family
The hideously adorable Uglydolls have been a hit since they were released nearly 20 years ago. Now, you can make your own version at home with items you have around the house with a little help from Liz Kegebein, an elementary art teacher for Geneseo Schools.
Start by gathering material from old shirts, pants, pillowcases and fabric scraps, as well as embellishments such as beads, ribbon and buttons, Kegebein said. You also will need a needle and thread, glue for the embellishments (or you could sew them on), scissors, a piece of paper, something to write with, and stuffing. (If you don't have stuffing, Kegebein suggests newspaper, old fabric or socks.)
Sketch a design. (If you need inspiration, search online.) Cut your doll’s body shape from the fabric scraps or other material; you will need two pieces for the front and back. Then, cut out any other details or embellishments. Glue or sew the details and embellishments to the front panel. Then, stitch the front and back panels together, leaving a space to add stuffing. Stuff it, stitch it closed and you’re done!
What’s your jam?
Looking for new tunes or books while you #stayathome? We’re asking folks in the arts community to tell us about their go-to tunes and what they’re currently reading. (If you are interested in sharing what you're reading or listening to, email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.)
This week’s jams and reads are courtesy of St. Ambrose University music professor Bill Campbell, who also is a composer and music director.
When he isn't playing his own music, his top tunes are: “Initiate,” by GoGo Penguin; “Sisyphus,” by Andrew Bird; “Fists of Fury,” by Kamasi Washington; “We Move Lightly,” by Dustin O'Halloran; “The Shape of Water,” by Alexandre Desplat; and “China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider,” by Grateful Dead.
Campbell is reading “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, and “Storytelling for Social Justice: Connecting Narrative and the Arts in Antiracist Teaching,” second edition, by Lee Anne Bell.
In real time
Catch the inaugural Regional Media Concert for Hunger from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, on the radio, social media and concertforhunger.com.
Viewers and listeners are encouraged to donate money so food banks may purchase “the food they need to adequately serve the hungry in their local communities,” according to a news release. There are eight independent food banks serving 102 counties in Illinois, which are represented by Feeding Illinois, the release states.
The concert, presented by Regional Media, Heartland Connections, Illinois Broadcasters Association and Feeding Illinois, will feature performances by Illinois artists, many of whom will broadcast from their own homes, the release states.
For more information and to contribute, visit concertforhunger.com.
Just for fun
“Harry the Dirty Dog” might be a children’s book, but when Betty White reads it aloud, it’s entertaining for everyone!
The video, on YouTube at tinyurl.com/vel87sh, was posted a handful of years ago and has more than 7 million views.
