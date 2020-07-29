ABOUT TOWN: Make mini ice pops, paint a pineapple for a good cause and more this weekend

To ensure social distancing, the event is limited to 60 guests. Attendees will be spread out throughout two patio areas and into the parking lot, according to the page. Masks/facial coverings are required for entry, while waiting for entry, exiting, and in common areas, the page states. Masks also are strongly recommended while attendees are seated at their tables, too.

Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit bit.ly/2X16T8q.

Dine & drink

Make mini ice pops or spruce up your favorite sparkling beverage with a little juice and some berries.

You’ll need juice, such as pineapple; berries; wooden sticks or skewers if you are making pops; and an ice cube tray. Place a few berries in each slot, and fill with juice. If you’re making pops, trim skewers or sticks to the desired length, and carefully place in the centers, allowing the berries to help hold them up.

Freeze until solid, about four hours, and enjoy!

Just for fun