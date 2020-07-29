ABOUT TOWN: Make mini ice pops, paint a pineapple for a good cause and more this weekend

In real time
Get your hands a little dirty and fashion a new piece of decor or an accessory for a good cause with Paint for Paws Saturday, Aug. 1.
Hosted by Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa, a foster-based rescue in the Quad-Cities area, participants may paint a pineapple on canvas or a tote bag from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ross' Restaurant, 2297 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf. You may purchase food and drinks from the restaurant, and raffle baskets also will be available to win.
Ruff Life will host a second paint event Saturday, Aug. 8, with a butterfly design.
Admission is $35, which covers all materials. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3g7zJeT.
On a date
Enjoy dinner and music from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet at Uncork the Season Wednesday, Aug. 5, hosted by Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport and QCSO, 1128 Mound St., Davenport.
According to a Facebook page for the event, the event — which will run from 5 to 8 p.m. — will include a light dinner. Wine will be sold by the bottle, and 50% of the purchases will be donated to QCSO.
To ensure social distancing, the event is limited to 60 guests. Attendees will be spread out throughout two patio areas and into the parking lot, according to the page. Masks/facial coverings are required for entry, while waiting for entry, exiting, and in common areas, the page states. Masks also are strongly recommended while attendees are seated at their tables, too.
Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit bit.ly/2X16T8q.
Dine & drink
Make mini ice pops or spruce up your favorite sparkling beverage with a little juice and some berries.
You’ll need juice, such as pineapple; berries; wooden sticks or skewers if you are making pops; and an ice cube tray. Place a few berries in each slot, and fill with juice. If you’re making pops, trim skewers or sticks to the desired length, and carefully place in the centers, allowing the berries to help hold them up.
Freeze until solid, about four hours, and enjoy!
Just for fun
Learn about Charles Darwin, early communication devices and more at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 700 22nd St., Rock Island.
The museum features permanent exhibits such as a special early communication room with telegraph machines, telephones and documents, including some by Samuel F. B. Morse, as well as model ships such as the Vasa, Titanic and U.S.S Constitution with correlating documents. The exhibit on Charles Darwin will be on display through August.
The museum is housed in a former Christian Science church, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998, according to the museum.
Museum hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/KarpelesRockIsland.
With the family
Calling all Harry Potter fans between the ages of 11 and 19! Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday virtually with the Davenport Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 31.
Through a Zoom meeting, participants — who may don costumes for the occasion! — will make pocket tins, play Wizard Would You Rather, and more. Supplies may be picked up in advance, and Zoom details will be available via email the day before the event, according to the library’s website.
Register through Thursday, July 30, by visiting: bit.ly/331uWrJ. The event is free. For more information, email Amber Carlson at acarlson@davenportlibrary.com.
