ABOUT TOWN: Make or take mudslides and camp in your own backyard

Are you a musician, or do you dabble with an instrument? Join #liftyourvoice day, a do-it-yourself ​community music project, organized by Moline native Greg Schwaegler, that encourages people to come together and perform the same piece of music at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, wherever they are.

To join, download the free sheet music at liftyourvoice2020.weebly.com, and practice the tune. Then, at 7 p.m. Saturday, go outside or move near an open window and perform the piece for as long as you want, the website states.

When Schwaegler learned classes would not resume this school year, “I definitely went through a grieving process. Out of that grief came the idea for #liftyourvoice,” said Schwaegler, a music educator at Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville.

Even if players only hear themselves at performance time, Schwaegler said, “each performer will know they are part of an enormous performance, and the whole is greater than any one person could ever perceive."

