ABOUT TOWN: Make whipped coffee, listen to some tunes

With the family
Celebrate spring with some fun faux suncatchers. They’re cheerful, bright, and easy to make with items you may have on hand.
You’ll need a pencil, black paper (or a marker to darken lighter paper), scissors, a utility knife if you have one, clear sandwich bags, clear tape and permanent markers, though regular will do in a pinch.
Draw a shape onto the paper that is small enough to fit onto the baggie. Remember, you will cut out the areas you ordinarily would color in. Cut out the shapes, carefully cutting around the inner areas (a utility knife comes in handy, here).
Cut along the three seams of the sandwich bag, then cut off the resealable top pieces. Use a couple small pieces of clear tape to tack down a shape to the baggie. Then, use markers to color in the open areas. If you are using regular markers, carefully seal the colors in place with clear tape as the ink will not dry to the plastic.
Trim off the excess plastic around your shape, tape to a window and enjoy.
Dine & drink
If you haven’t seen or made the whipped coffee that is all over social media, you are missing out. It is pure, cloud-like, caffeinated bliss.
There are many recipes out there for the beverage, sometimes called Dalgona coffee, but basically, you combine equal parts of instant coffee (even decaf!), sugar (I use Splenda sometimes, too), and hot water — typically, one or two tablespoons of each. Place each of the ingredients in a bowl and whip with a hand mixer or a regular old whisk until it’s light and fluffy, and nearly the color of peanut butter.
Spoon the fluff over one cup of cold or hot milk, and stir; it’s pretty strong and bitter on its own! Some recipes also call for creamer, flavored or plain, to taste.
On a date
While we wait until our favorite music venues open again, bands and artists — near and far — are taking to the internet to entertain you wherever you are from wherever they are. Here are just a few that might not be on your radar that you should check out:
• Kat Burns, who makes music under the name KASHKA, did a livestream recently featuring her on the keyboards with some samples: tinyurl.com/vxqjpm3
• Canadian opera, gospel and jazz singer Measha Brueggergosman posts videos, livestreams and more at facebook.com/Measha.B and on YouTube at tinyurl.com/wqwg5d2
• Several artists are teaming up for "Together at Home," a virtual concert series launched recently by Global Citizen (an organization and movement working to end extreme poverty) in partnership with the World Health Organization. Watch previous shows here: tinyurl.com/r3trdj8. Keep tabs on future shows here: globalcitizen.org.
What’s your jam?
Looking for new tunes or books while you #stayathome? We’re asking folks in the arts community to tell us about their go-to tunes and what they’re currently reading. (If you are interested in sharing what you're reading or listening to, email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.)
This week’s jams are courtesy of Brian Baxter, executive Director Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
“I am so excited about the season we've put together for next year at the Symphony, so I've been putting these tracks on rotation as I #stayathome,” he said. The tracks include Ludwig van Beethoven's “Symphony No. 9,” Sergei Prokofiev's “Second Piano Concerto,” Gustav Mahler's “Symphony No. 1,” and John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine.”
Just for fun
Enjoying the outdoors — even while social distancing — has never been easier thanks to Outward Explorers, a Facebook group that posts free and family-friendly activities that explore nature and the environment. Staying inside? No matter, many of the activities can be done by looking through a window, or by interacting with house plants.
Visit facebook.com/outwardexplorers to check it out.
