About Town: Mercado expands to Davenport, learn history or ballroom dancing and more

This Friday's music is by Mariachi Campiranos. New to the market are micheladas from Club Potosíno, a recipe originated in San Luis Potosí that's perfect on a hot, sunny day.

This year an Iowa event is being added, Mercado En El Rio. It will be the second Saturday of the month starting this Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at Quinlan Court at River Drive between Perry and Brady streets.

The open-air, cultural event will feature food trucks, produce/retail vendors, live entertainment and educational activities for children. The June 12 event will have music by Sonora Sazon de Antano and special guest deejay Flaco.

For more information, visit www.mercadoonfifth.org

Just For Fun

The German American Heritage Center and Museum in downtown Davenport will host a series of Historic Summer Walking Tours during the summer of 2021.

Learn about where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community. The approximately one hour walking tour will share details of personal lives, as well as notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast.