About Town: Mercado expands to Davenport, learn history or ballroom dancing and more

In Real Time
The Bettendorf Park Band's summer season kicks off Friday, June 11. The concert series features the Bettendorf Park Band, a community band, alternating with guest bands at the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell in Veteran's Memorial Park.
Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and feature an ice cream social.
On A Date
USA Ballroom Dance Chapter #2047 will offer rumba lessons and a dance from 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline.
Bring a dancing spirit, dancing shoes and BYOB — Silver Spur sells pop and water only. The optional theme is flowers.
The rumba lesson will be taught by Sandy and Dennis Scheckel at 7 p.m.
Admission is $7 for members or $10 for non-members.
For more information, call 563-340-4670 or visit usadanceqc.org.
Dine and Drink
Dine, drink and dance at Mercado on Fifth from 5-10 p.m. Friday evenings through Oct. 8, at 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline. The family-friendly event features food trucks, mobile boutiques, retail vendors, children's activities and live music and entertainment. Mercado on Fifth works with English and Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs to grow businesses.
This Friday's music is by Mariachi Campiranos. New to the market are micheladas from Club Potosíno, a recipe originated in San Luis Potosí that's perfect on a hot, sunny day.
This year an Iowa event is being added, Mercado En El Rio. It will be the second Saturday of the month starting this Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at Quinlan Court at River Drive between Perry and Brady streets.
The open-air, cultural event will feature food trucks, produce/retail vendors, live entertainment and educational activities for children. The June 12 event will have music by Sonora Sazon de Antano and special guest deejay Flaco.
For more information, visit www.mercadoonfifth.org
Just For Fun
The German American Heritage Center and Museum in downtown Davenport will host a series of Historic Summer Walking Tours during the summer of 2021.
Learn about where German immigrants worked, lived and created a community. The approximately one hour walking tour will share details of personal lives, as well as notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast.
The tours weave throughout downtown Davenport and will have limited accessibility for those with mobility limitations. Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably and bring water.
Tours cost $5 and are Saturdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 21. A full schedule is available at gahc.org or eventbrite.com
Tours are limited to 10 persons. Registration is required.
For more information, email info@gahc.org or call 563-322-8844.
With the Family
Davenport Junior Theatre will present "The True Tale of Robin Hood," written by local playwright Aaron Randolph III and performed by the kids of the DJT Mainstage Company, at the Annie Wittenmyer Complex in Davenport.
Enjoy games, concessions, activities and more the hour before showtime.
Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, June 11-12 and 18-19 or 2 p.m. Sundays, June 13 and 20.
For more information on this free event, visit www.davenportjuniortheatre.org