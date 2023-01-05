About Town: Name that tune and win a beer, witness basketball's funniest team and watch eagles soar this week

Dine and Drink

If you think you know music, then head to the Front Street Brewery Taproom in Davenport on Wednesday night for Bingo and Brews. Held every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Bingo and Brews features an evening of food, drinks, music BINGO, Name That Tune and sing-a-longs.

Just like regular bingo, except with lines from songs instead of numbers. The lines are played and once you know the song title, (no phones, devices or apps) then place a bingo chip on that square. Get five squares in a row to win.

Free to play with the opportunity to win free beer.

In Real Time

The electrifying athletes of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring the 2023 World Tour to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline on Tuesday night.

Part streetball, from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

General admission to the 7 p.m. game is $28 to $83 with courtside seats available for $103 and VIP bench admission for $300. For tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit VibrantArena.com.

Just For Fun

One of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores' Walter "Clyde" Orange, James Dean "JD" Nicholas and William "WAK" King, who have influenced artists in all genres with their classic songs will bring the Greatest Hits Tour to Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Bringing the talent and experience of three decades of writing, producing and performing hit music to old fans as well as a whole new generation of fans, the Commodores will perform hits such as, "Brick House," "Machine Gun," and "Sail On."

Admission is $35, $45, $55, $60, $65. Tickets can be purchased at the casino or online at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com.

With the Family

The largest event in the Midwest dedicated to the United States' national symbol, Bald Eagle Days, will take place this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The annual event will feature live eagle programs and live bird of prey demonstrations as well as programs including Incredible Bats, Big Run Wolf Ranch and Cold Blooded Parties. There also will be display and activity booths.

Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and $1 for kids 6-15 years. Free for kids on Friday night.

For more information, visit www.qccaexpocenter.com.

On a Date

Looking for a new twist to help plan a wedding, then NABE at the RiverCenter in Davenport is the event for you.

NABE stands for Not Another Bridal Expo, and this unique event is called that because instead of the traditional bridal expo, these vendors throw a big wedding where engaged couples are the guests. The best part is, you can plan while having an epic date night.

From 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, party-goers can expect to find inspiration, be entertained and connect with vendors. The main event features a mock wedding with a cocktail hour, live performances, dinner, giveaways, a cash bar with specialty cocktails, access to wedding vendors and NABE surprises.

The $65 general admission includes entrance and one seat in the main event. $90 VIP includes the main event plus access to the after-party with all-you-can-eat hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, a deejay battle, games and executive transportation to and from the after-party on the party bus.

The $25 after-party is from 8:30-11:59 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/nabeqc.