About Town: No Bad Vibes tour hits town, save rock 'n' roll with Queen and learn new skills in 4-H

On A Date

Country rock quintet, Old Dominion, is back on the road and headed to the Quad-Cities this weekend to bring the No Bad Vibes tour to Vibrant Arena at The MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Since their inception in 2007, these Nashville natives have made a name with a heady blend of carefree pop, relatable lyrics and electrified country rock that has audiences swaying and singing along.

Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton and Greylan James also will perform during this concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $33 to $73 and can be purchased at www.vibrantarena.com.

Just For Fun

Gather a group and test everyone's knowledge of fun facts during the Handicapped Development Center's, Beat the January Blues, trivia night from 6-9 p.m. Friday at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Teams of up to eight people can take part in this fundraiser with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m. Players can bring food but all beverages must be purchased at the venue.

$10 per person with fees collected at the event. For more information or to register a table, call 563-391-4834 or email Lexi at lexikeppy@hdcmail.org.

In Real Time

The beautiful mandalas of artist Heather Shore are on exhibit through Jan. 28 at the Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. These bright images are all of a geometric design with imagery that follows a theme.

Shore focuses on the art of making mandalas, which are circular designs that can be found in almost every religion and region of the world, such as the rose windows in Christian churches or the dream catchers of Native Americans. The term mandala is a Sanskrit word that can be loosely translated as circle.

For more information including hours, call 309-945-5428 or visit https://www.smithstudiogeneseo.com/.

Dine and Drink

Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including, "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody To Love" and "We Are the Champions," the musical, "We Will Rock You," follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world.

This fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality will be performed through March 11 at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The show includes dinner and the opportunity to try the show specialty drinks: Crazy Little Thing, Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rocks You.

Tickets are $36.26 to $60.55. For a complete list of showtimes and dates, visit www.circa21.com. To purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733.

With the Family

Get ready to get creative and learn new skills during the two-part 4-H Small Engines Workshop that will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St., Port Byron.

During this free, hands-on workshop participants will explore small engines and learn about ignition systems, compression, heat transfer, filter maintenance.

This learning series is open to all youth 8-18 years. Class sizes are limited with registration required. For more information or to register, visit https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=26988.

