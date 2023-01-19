About Town: No Bad Vibes tour hits town, save rock 'n' roll with Queen and learn new skills in 4-H

Gather a group and test everyone's knowledge of fun facts during the Handicapped Development Center's, Beat the January Blues, trivia night from 6-9 p.m. Friday at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Teams of up to eight people can take part in this fundraiser with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m. Players can bring food but all beverages must be purchased at the venue.
$10 per person with fees collected at the event. For more information or to register a table, call 563-391-4834 or email Lexi at lexikeppy@hdcmail.org.
In Real Time
The beautiful mandalas of artist Heather Shore are on exhibit through Jan. 28 at the Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. These bright images are all of a geometric design with imagery that follows a theme.
Shore focuses on the art of making mandalas, which are circular designs that can be found in almost every religion and region of the world, such as the rose windows in Christian churches or the dream catchers of Native Americans. The term mandala is a Sanskrit word that can be loosely translated as circle.
Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including, "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody To Love" and "We Are the Champions," the musical, "We Will Rock You," follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world.
This fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality will be performed through March 11 at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
The show includes dinner and the opportunity to try the show specialty drinks: Crazy Little Thing, Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rocks You.
Tickets are $36.26 to $60.55. For a complete list of showtimes and dates, visit www.circa21.com. To purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733.
With the Family
Get ready to get creative and learn new skills during the two-part 4-H Small Engines Workshop that will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 9412 228th St., Port Byron.
During this free, hands-on workshop participants will explore small engines and learn about ignition systems, compression, heat transfer, filter maintenance.
Netflix debuted its first original series, “Lilyhammer,” in 2012. “House of Cards” was released the following year. Today, its original offerings cover a wide spectrum, from stand-up comedy to crime documentaries to international works.
While 2022 brought the much-anticipated "Avatar" sequel and superhero fare like "The Batman," a new "Doctor Strange" film, and the fan favorite "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," 2023 boasts similar soon-to-be blockbusters.