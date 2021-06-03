About Town: Old school tours, cookies and drinks, and an art gallery

Just for Fun

The newly restored 1873 Forest Grove School No. 5 has opened its doors to the public for Saturday morning tours. The one-room school is located at 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf. Tours will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and are free to visitors of all ages, with donations welcome.

Docents will guide visitors through the one-room school's fun exhibits and share details about the country school experience. A newly installed kiosk will allow guests to view the documentary, "Remembering Forest Grove," by award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. The 10-minute film gives a quick overview of the history of one-room schools in Iowa, the people who attended Forest Grove No. 5 and a look at the actual restoration work that took place at the schoolhouse over a seven-year period.

Multiple shorter films about farming, history and former students and teachers of Forest Grove School, are also accessible by using an interactive touchscreen on the kiosk.

Forest Grove School was built in 1873 and closed in 1957. Restoration began in 2012 and was completed in 2019. Forest Grove School No. 5 is refurbished to its 1920s appearance and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.