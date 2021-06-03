About Town: Old school tours, cookies and drinks, and an art gallery

Just for Fun
The newly restored 1873 Forest Grove School No. 5 has opened its doors to the public for Saturday morning tours. The one-room school is located at 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf. Tours will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and are free to visitors of all ages, with donations welcome.
Docents will guide visitors through the one-room school's fun exhibits and share details about the country school experience. A newly installed kiosk will allow guests to view the documentary, "Remembering Forest Grove," by award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. The 10-minute film gives a quick overview of the history of one-room schools in Iowa, the people who attended Forest Grove No. 5 and a look at the actual restoration work that took place at the schoolhouse over a seven-year period.
Multiple shorter films about farming, history and former students and teachers of Forest Grove School, are also accessible by using an interactive touchscreen on the kiosk.
Forest Grove School was built in 1873 and closed in 1957. Restoration began in 2012 and was completed in 2019. Forest Grove School No. 5 is refurbished to its 1920s appearance and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Visit ForestGroveSchool.org for more information.
With the Family
Lace up your running shoes, tie on your favorite cape and join GiGi's Playhouse Quad-Cities and the Down syndrome community for annual Superhero Run, Walk, Dash Saturday, June 5 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf.
In an effort to make the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities, GiGi's Playhouse Quad-Cities and the people of the Down syndrome community challenge you to move for acceptance and help showcase that every person should be accepted for who they are.
Visit www.AcceptanceChallenge.org or https://gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/superhero-run-walk for more informaion or to register.
On A Date
Moline Centre's Thursday Night Summer Concert series will kickoff Thursday night with the sounds of First Impression.
The free concerts will take place 7-9 p.m. Thursday evenings through September on the Plaza at Bass Street Landing in Moline. Participants can bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy local live music. Food and beverages also will be available for purchase.
This summer's schedule:
June 10: Minus Six, June 17: Gray Wolf Band, June 24: Class of '82, July 1: Glory Days Garage Band, July 8: Corporate Rock, July 15: Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, July 22: North of 40, July 29: Been There Done That, Aug. 5: Blues Rock-it, Aug. 12: Smooth Groove, Aug. 19: Avey Grouws, Aug. 26: Alewife, Sept. 2: Dynoride
For more information call 309-524-2003 or visit https://m.facebook.com/moline.centre/events.
The Moline Centre will follow all current CDC/State of Illinois COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Dine and Drink
Combine sweets to eat and drink at this Cookie and Cocktail Pairing, Pride Edition, hosted by Baked and Cookies and Dreams, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at 1113 Mound St., Davenport.
This event will feature four refreshing, colorful cocktails paired with four decadent and delicious cookies. Each cookie and cocktail will be created with Pride in mind so expect lots of beautiful, bright colors, refreshing summer flavors and some glitter.
The fun starts at 4:20 p.m. and lasts while supplies do.
In Real Time
Don't miss the opening of, "Paintings Within Paintings," by Tim Schiffer from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, June 4 at Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf.
A moving force in the Quad-City art scene, and past director of the Figge Art Museum, Schiffer's work will be on display through July. Featuring his masterful watercolors as an homage to other gifted artists the exhibit also will be part of the fall curriculium at Bereskin.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The art academy also offers a wide selection of summer classes. For more information, call 563-508-4630 or bereskinartgallery.com.