ABOUT TOWN: Paint a llama, clean up with Keep Rock Island Beautiful and more this weekend

Sticking close to home when you can doesn’t mean you can’t have a little variety! Grab some snacks and a few brews or bottles at your next grocery store run and orchestrate your own beer or wine (or both!) tasting.

Many area grocers offer sample packs where you can mix and match six beers to create a pack, some local options included. Or, stop by an area brewery or two to snag a couple new-to-you offerings. Then, create flights of your own by splitting each bottle or can between two glasses. Bottoms up!

Dine & drink

Do you love pizza and supporting local organizations? Do both with one slice with Quad City Pizza Company’s Freedom Slice, “the largest slice of pizza in the Quad-Cities,” according to its Facebook page. It is available at its locations in Bettendorf (3408 State St.) and Moline (2724 Avenue of the Cities).