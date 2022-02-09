About Town: Pick up some skating tips, enjoy a ballet, solve a murder mystery and more

Just for Fun

Inspired by the Olympic skaters and hockey players competing for Team USA in China? Then head to River's Edge in downtown Davenport Sunday to pick up some new skating tips.

The Figure Skating Club of the Quad-Cities and the city of Davenport will host, "Skate with Us," a super skate public session from 2:30-4:30 p.m. During this session skaters can learn about skating opportunities in the Quad-Cities, take mini-lessons and get pointers from club members.

General admission is $5.50 per skater with a $3.50 per pair skate rental fee.

In Real Time

Throughout the months of February and March, the Smith Studio and Gallery will sponsor an exhibition of photographs by Chicago artist, Lucy Kennedy.

Beginning in late 2020, Kennedy began a series of images of water exploring the movement of light, shadow and organic shapes. She focused the camera on the reflections of sky, clouds and buildings on the Chicago River. The Riverwalk series features these unique water images.

Smith Studio and Gallery is located in downtown Geneseo. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dine and Drink

Grab a Valentine and join in the fun with It's A Mystery's, "Five Card Murder," 6-9:30 p.m. Friday at Skellington Manor in Rock Island.

This murder-mystery event will begin with cocktail hour introductions to the suspects followed by a buffet dinner. Guests will examine clues, question suspects and follow hunches.

Tickets cost $45 for the buffet dinner and show. Reservations are required. This event is general seating in tables of 4-8 people. For reserved seating for a group, please include a group name on the reservation. For more information or reservations, visit www.itsamysteryqc.com or call 563-344-9187.

On A Date

"Love Stories," an intimate performance for those who love dancing, music and memorable stories, will be performed this weekend by Ballet Quad-Cities at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.

There will be original choreography and premiere piece by Domingo Rubio set to the music of Paganini's Capricio. The Romeo and Juliet Suite will conclude the program.

The Friday and Saturday evening performances will include a cash bar and Taste of Italy buffet ($30-$60) beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by the show. There will be a matinee ($15-$25) at 1 p.m. Saturday with refreshments available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting balletquadcities.com/tickets.

With the Family

Dads, daughters, moms, sons and other family members can enjoy a fun night out at the Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation department's Sweetheart Dance.

Dance to music from a live deejay, get silly or sweet pictures taken in the themed photo booth, do a craft together, eat some snacks, stick on a temporary tattoo and get a free 5x7 professional photo to remember the night.

This year's event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center. Tickets cost $15 through Feb. 10 or $20 at the door. To register, call 309-732-7275 or visit www.rigov.org/ePark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0