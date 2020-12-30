About Town: Raise a toast with the Circa '21 bootleggers, a five-course dinner, and singing the blues this week in the Quad-Cities

In real time
"By the Light of the Moon," an exhibit of the work of Ralph Albert Blakelock opened this week at the Figge Museum in Davenport. He's known for "atmospheric landscapes." "Drenched in darkness and silvery moonlight, his thickly painted landscapes have a distinctive otherworldly quality. This exhibition will explore Blakelock’s body of work and how his interest in spiritualism is reflected in his artistic practice," according to the Figge's website. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets cost $10, and reservations are encouraged. Visit figgeartmuseum.org for more information.
With the Family
While there won't be Noon Year's Eve this year, the Family Museum in Bettendorf is open for family fun. Holiday hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it will be closed New Year's Day. For tickets and more information, visit familymuseum.org.
Just for fun
Circa ‘21 plans a special New Year's Eve virtual show, featuring the Bootleggers, Circa '21 stars and special guests. "Raise your glass" will include songs and segments culminating in a virtual toast at midnight to ring in 2021. The stream starts at 11 p.m., but there's an early bird option beginning at 7 p.m., and it will be available through Jan. 8. Tickets start at $10, and are available at circa21.com.
Dine & Drink
Ring in the new year in style with a five-course, prix fixe dinner at The Half Nelson in Davenport. It's available for dine-in or take-out. The menu includes New York Strip & South African rock lobster, Hoppin' John Salad with black-eyed peas, fried kale and Champagne vinaigrette and pomegranate sorbet. Dinner costs $75 per person, and reservations are available at https://preview.tinyurl.com/ybwctuv7.
On a date
Blues artist Ivy Ford plays the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Ford, 26, is an up-and-coming artist in the Chicago blues and live music scene. The concert is free. Visit rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2021/jan/ivyford.html for more information.