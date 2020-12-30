About Town: Raise a toast with the Circa '21 bootleggers, a five-course dinner, and singing the blues this week in the Quad-Cities

In real time

"By the Light of the Moon," an exhibit of the work of Ralph Albert Blakelock opened this week at the Figge Museum in Davenport. He's known for "atmospheric landscapes." "Drenched in darkness and silvery moonlight, his thickly painted landscapes have a distinctive otherworldly quality. This exhibition will explore Blakelock’s body of work and how his interest in spiritualism is reflected in his artistic practice," according to the Figge's website. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets cost $10, and reservations are encouraged. Visit figgeartmuseum.org for more information.

With the Family

While there won't be Noon Year's Eve this year, the Family Museum in Bettendorf is open for family fun. Holiday hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it will be closed New Year's Day. For tickets and more information, visit familymuseum.org.

Just for fun

