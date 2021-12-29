About Town: Ring in the new year with Neil Diamond, take a First Day hike and more

Just For Fun
Wildcat Den State Park invites hikers to participate in the 2022 First Day Hike Challenge through the digital State Park Passport.
Participants also can join a free, guided hike on New Year's Day at the park, 1884 Wildcat Den Road, Muscatine. Hikers should meet at 1 p.m. at the Upper Picnic Area Shelter for a 1.3-mile hike led by park staff. A warming fire will be lit and hot chocolate will be served in the shelter prior to the hike. Hikers should dress for the weather.
In addition to the guided hike, visitors can check into Wildcat Den, along with more than 50 participating state parks, on the Iowa State Parks Passport system from Friday, Dec. 31 through the end of Sunday, Jan. 2. Every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a two-night stay at a two-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park. Additionally, visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the "More Info" tab.
For details about First Day Hikes in Iowa’s State Parks, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.
With the Family
During this most wonderful time of the year front yards all over the area are twinkling with Christmas lights, and perhaps, the most festive front yard can be found at the Kall Christmas Lights show, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport.
With thousands of lights set to music, this marvelous display goes on every half-hour during the light display hours. Tune a radio to 107.1 FM to listen to the show.
Shows are every half hour from 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 30-31.
For more details, including instructions about where to park, visit facebook.com/KallChristmasLights.
Dine and Drink
Ring in the New Year with Neil Diamond classics like Cherry Cherry, Cracklin' Rose, America and Forever in Blue Jeans during, "Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond." This is an all-new tribute to rock 'n' roll hall-of-famer Neil Diamond.
The performance is Dec. 31 at Circa '21 in Rock Island. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with dinner from 8-9 p.m. and the show at 9:15 p.m.
Tickets cost $98 and include hors d’oeuvres, souvenir photo, chocolate-covered strawberries, soup and salad, choice of four entrees, concert, tax, gratuity on the meal portion as well as a countdown to midnight with favors and champagne.
In Real Time
The Spread Game Tour is part streetball, part interactive family entertainment, and all the best of the Globetrotters.
It plays the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline at 3 p.m. Jan. 1.
Tickets range from $28 to $103 for courtside seats and can be purchased by visiting taxslayercenter.com.
There also is a Magic pass pre-show event is from 1:30-2 p.m. Tickets for the Magic Pass cost $20.
On A Date
On New Year's Eve the Redstone Room will host a tribute to Fleetwood Mac during the All Sweat Series: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours. From 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. All Sweat Productions perform classics from the Fleetwood Mac album, "Rumours," plus other Fleetwood Mac hits.
This program brings members of the Quad-City music community together to celebrate great moments in music history.
Tickets cost $25 day of show, $20 in advance.
For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.