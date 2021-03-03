About Town: Roller skating for adults, Schitt's Creek cupcakes and the return of Viva La Divas

Dine and Drink
Fans of the TV show, "Schitt's Creek," can head to Oh So Sweet By Tiphanie, 314 N. Main St., Davenport and try a cupcake from the bakery's limited time Schitt's Creek collection.
The special line, available until the end of March, features seven cupcakes inspired by the award-winning television series. Each sells for $3.25.
A sampling of the flavors include:
Ew, David Double Chocolate: A valrhona chocolate cupcake, topped with homemade chocolate buttercream and sprinkles.
Rosebud Motel Red Velvet: A classic red velvet cupcake topped with homemade cream cheese frosting and a rose.
BEBE: A valrhona chocolate cupcake, filled with homemade vanilla pastry cream, topped with mocha buttercream, chocolate ganache drizzle and a mini cream puff.
A Little Bit Alexis: A banana Fruity Pebble cupcake, topped with strawberry buttercream and a Fruity Pebbles krispy bar.
In Real Time
The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, welcomes back the area's longest running drag show, Viva La Divas, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.
The show features Speakeasy favorites including Dementia Jaide and Milange Cavalli.
Seating for this ages 18 years or older show will be limited. Table reservations can only be made for parties of four or six people. Masks will be required.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 day of the show. Reserve seats online at thecirca21speakeasy.com or by calling 309-786-7733.
Just For Fun
The Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf.
Comics ranging in years and prices as well as items like toys and graphic novels will be available for purchase at this free event. Dealers also will be buying comics.
Most vendors only accept cash.
For more information, visit www.epguides.com/comics.
On A Date
Throwback! Adults, age doesn't matter. Come lace up your skates, request songs from all decades and enjoy a night out when Skate City hosts this adults-only skate night.
Adults ages 18 years or older can bring a date and skate the night away from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Skate City QCA and Laser Tag Alley, 1140 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
Tickets cost $15 at the door or $10 in advance with $4 skate rental. Advance tickets must be purchased online by March 6. Go to skatecityqca.com and click on the "Adults Only Throwback Skate $10" button.
With the Family
Join naturalist Mike Granger from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, for a lesson on maple syruping. Learn the history of syruping, about tree identification and how to gather sap at this family event.
This event will take place at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa. The program will be outdoors.
Registration is limited and required. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286 or visit scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/post/2021/03/06/maple-syruping.
An additional maple syruping event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13.