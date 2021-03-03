About Town: Roller skating for adults, Schitt's Creek cupcakes and the return of Viva La Divas

Adults ages 18 years or older can bring a date and skate the night away from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Skate City QCA and Laser Tag Alley, 1140 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

Tickets cost $15 at the door or $10 in advance with $4 skate rental. Advance tickets must be purchased online by March 6. Go to skatecityqca.com and click on the "Adults Only Throwback Skate $10" button.

With the Family

Join naturalist Mike Granger from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, for a lesson on maple syruping. Learn the history of syruping, about tree identification and how to gather sap at this family event.

This event will take place at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa. The program will be outdoors.

Registration is limited and required. For more information or to register, call 563-328-3286 or visit scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/post/2021/03/06/maple-syruping.

An additional maple syruping event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13.

