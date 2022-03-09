About Town: Sample a small batch beer, a tractor show and an area premiere play

Dine and Drink

On March 12, Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf will present the latest One-Off Winter Tapping series. CBW will tap a new small-batch beer at 7 p.m. followed by live music at 8 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets start at 6:30 p.m. with 30 tickets sold (one-per-person, in house only). Guests with tickets will get the first pours at 7 p.m. After that it is first-come, first-served and the beer will not last the night, so come early.

This week's craft beer will be Pineapple Chipotle IPA with music by Fox Royale.

With the Family

Families can spend spring break in the kitchen with Hy-Vee dietitians making favorite books come alive with food and fun activities.

Spring Break Story Time Snack virtual cooking camps, are geared toward children 5-12 years.

Camps are held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. each day. Dates include March 15-17, March 22-24 and March 29-31. Select the first day of each camp when registering. After registering, the follow up classes will be added to the calendar from the instructor.

Three class sessions cost $20. To register, visit https://app.hy-veehealthyyou.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=67458&org_level=true&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=23a7a8.

Just For Fun

The Plow City Tractor Show starts Thursday in the Iowa Building on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. It's a new addition to The Gathering of the Green.

Honoring the agricultural manufacturing heritage of the Quad-Cities area, the show features tractors, implements, hit-and-miss engines and memorabilia as well as a variety of rare pieces from local brands like John Deere, Rock Island Plow Company, Root and Vandervoort, Heider, J.I. Case, International Harvester and French and Hecht.

The show is Thursday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Gathering of the Green is at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Daily admission to tractor show is $5; $10 daily admission covers both the tractor show and the Gathering of the Green. All admission paid at the door.

For more information, visit gatheringofthegreen.com/plowcity22.html

On A Date

Grab a partner and venture out for a mid-week evening of creativity and fun at Bierstube Moline. Try a hand at painting, "Snowy Sunset," a winter landscape, while enjoying German-American food and beverages for sale.

The two-hour paint event is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

A $35 ticket includes painting supplies. To register, visit yaymaker.com/us/il/moline/7173/events/bierstube-moline/march-16/paint-nite-snowy-sunset-i-10288839/

In Real Time

The first production of The Black Box Theatre's 2022 season will be the area premiere of Lauren Gunderson's, "The Revolutionists."

The show tells the tale of four bold women who lose their heads during this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Rated R for language.

The show runs through March 12 at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $13 on Thursday and $16 for other performances. To purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.

