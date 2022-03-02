About Town: See a new take on ballet, shop an antiques market and sample coffee and Girl Scout cookies

With the Family

Families can head to the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, this weekend to learn more about mushrooms and maple syrup.

On Saturday the educational center will offer two programs. The first beginning at 10 a.m. is "Native Mushroom ID and Cultivation." Naturalist Becky, from the Wapsi River Center, and guest speaker, Nick Buonauro, co-owner and laboratory manager of Dark Shadow Mushrooms will talk about native Iowa mushrooms, how to identify and cultivate them.

Next up at 1 p.m. is the maple syruping program. Naturalist Mike will present a lesson on maple syruping with the history of syruping and tree identification. Participants will learn how to gather sap.

Registration for both programs is required. To register, call 563-328-3286.

Dine and Drink

Everyone's favorite time of the year is here, Girl Scout cookie season, and Iron and Grain Coffee House in Davenport is celebrating with a cookie and coffee pairing event.

Visit the coffee house from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, where an $8 flight will feature four coffees as well as thin mints, samoas, shortbreads and tagalongs.

For more information, visit www.irongraincoffee.com.

In Real Time

Soon spring will be in the air and the Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be back at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

This market will feature a line up of 70 vendors with a wide variety of fine antiques and vintage collectibles for sale including furniture, art, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, vintage textiles, period pieces and more.

Shop the market 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $8 with free parking.

For more information, www.antiquespectacular.com.

On A Date

Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy opened a new exhibit, "Dialogues Within," by Philip Laber on March 1. The exhibit will run through April 27. A public reception with the artist will be held Friday, March 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery, 2967 State St., Bettendorf.

Laber, of Maryville, Missouri, was the chair of the art department of Northwest Missouri State University. An experimental printmaker, painter and photographer, who retired in the summer of 2016 to become a full-time artist, he has displayed his art all over the country and abroad.

This exhibit will showcase 17 of his latest acrylic paintings of varying sizes.

For more information about the gallery, visit www.bereskinartgallery.com.

Just For Fun

Hiplet, a ballet that fuses classical pointe technique with African, Latin, hip-hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color, will take the stage in Davenport on Saturday as part of the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series.

The ballet was designed to make ballet accessible to all by mixing it with popular songs familiar to audiences who don't normally attend ballet performances. The Hiplet ballerinas are a performance group based out of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Galvin Fine Arts Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University.

$20 adults, $15 faculty and senior citizens, $10 for children. To purchase tickets, visit Website: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60268.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0