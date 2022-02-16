About Town: See Annie Jr. or Clay Walker, sip a martini for charity and more

On A Date

Recording artist, songwriter and entertainer, Clay Walker, will perform songs from his four platinum albums Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Tickets for this all-ages show, which begins at 8 p.m., cost $35, $40, $45, $50 and $65.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/ClayWalker.

Dine and Drink

The Martini Shake Off is back! It's Feb. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Participants can sip martini samples while supporting the mission of Hav Life, Preventing Lost Potential.

The evening will include local martini samples and appetizers, silent auction items and live music from the Brat Pack. Participating establishments include 7G Distributing, Azteca, Bally's Quad-Cities Casino and Hotel, Barrel House, Bix Bistro, City Loafer's, Embers of the Phoenix, Front Street Brewery, Granite City, Mac's Tavern, Old Chicago, Pub 225, RAW, Steventon's, The J Bar, The Office and The Quarry.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased by visiting https://quadcities.havlife.org/events/2022-martini-shake-off.

Just For Fun

Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway will host a Go-Kart (and more) Swap Meet at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors from the racing kart industry will be on hand as well as individuals offering buy-sell-trade products for the upcoming racing season.

General admission costs $5.

The 2022 racing season will feature a weekly points-race and other events including the 2nd annual Backroad Summer Nationals. For more information about the swap meet or upcoming events, visit facebook.com/groups/213545756906375

In Real Time

The DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue series is back. The next event featuring, "Nahant Marsh: A Gem in Our Midst," will be presented at 3 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Central DeWitt Community Schools.

Brian Ritter and and Amy Loving from Nahant Marsh will talk about this refuge and the endangered plants and animals that call it home. The marsh also is an educational resource for people of all ages. Each year thousands of children visit to learn about nature, hone scientific skills and conduct research.

Tuesday will be Patron Appreciation Day and all attendees will receive free popcorn. A $5 donation is suggested with the proceeds used to support community projects. No seats are reserved.

The series continues every other Tuesday. No travelogue will be shown if Central DeWitt Community Schools cancel classes or dismiss early and may be cancelled due to weather. for updates and a full schedule, visit facebook.com/lions1953/.

With the Family

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the award-winning musical, "Annie Jr.," tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents. It plays the Davenport Junior Theatre stage four more times this weekend.

Tickets are first-come, first-serve with no reservations needed. Admission is free. There will be a silent online auction through Feb. 21 to raise funds for the theater group. To see the items or donate, visit www.32auctions.com/djt.

Performances will be at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

For more information about Davenport Junior Theatre or the show, visit davenportjuniortheatre.org/

