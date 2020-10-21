About Town: See Day of the Dead catrinas or a play, or take a cruise along the Mississippi River

Just For Fun
It's not Halloween season without a visit to the Day of the Dead Catrinas at the Figge Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, through Nov. 3. The elegantly dressed skeletons celebrate Día de los Muertos, a Mexican ceremony to remember and honor the dead, in the Quad-City Bank and Trust Grand Lobby.
The museum is open by reservation only every day but Monday. Tickets, $4-10, are available at figgeartmuseum.org.
In Real Time
You are never too old to try something new, so join the fun at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, when it presents, "The Savannah Sipping Society."
After a hot yoga class brings four women "of a certain age" together, they decide their sassy humor and Southern charms are better suited for solving life's problems over cocktails. Over the course of six months and some hilarious misadventures, the women reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years. Join them on the journey and raise a glass to lasting friendships and living in the moment.
The show runs through Saturday, Nov. 7 with Wednesday matinee performances and Thursday-Sunday evening performances. Tickets includes a sit down meal, preshow and tax.
Capacity for each show is limited to 50 people. There is staggered seating, temperature checks and masks must be worn to enter the theater, when interacting with staff and anytime patrons are away from their table.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.circa21.com or call 309-786-7733.
Drink and Dine
Come aboard the Celebration Belle for a dinner cruise you will never forget. The Captain's Dinner Cruise along the Mississippi River includes a two entree dinner, fully stocked bars and entertainers performing a variety of music from yesterday to today. Sit outside on one of the two observation decks and enjoy the evening and a beautiful sunset.
Support Local Journalism
Cruises will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24 and 30-31.
For prices and more information, call 800-297-0034 or visit celebrationbelle.com/cruises/captains-dinner-and-dance-cruises.
With the Family
Dress up the little ghosts and goblins and head to the Quad-City Botanical Center on Friday, Oct. 23 for the annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Participants can bring flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden and search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads while wandering down the darkened pathways. Guests of all ages will love to catch a glimpse of the Halloween train in the train garden and take home a goodie bag.
Tickets must be purchased in advance due to limited capacity. Time slots include 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.
For full ticketing details and what to expect during the event, visit qcgardens.com/admission. All guests are required to wear a mask inside the building and highly encouraged to wear a mask outdoors.
On a Date
The Court of Royalty is back in session with another incredible lineup. Join host Rein Razer at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 in the Village Theatre for an evening of burlesque, drag and stand up comedy.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and each of the performers has been personally affected by breast cancer in some way, either as a survivor or honoring a loved one. The performers will share stories as part of the cabaret show.
Tickets cost $15 to attend or $12 to watch virtually. Tickets must be purchased in groups of 4-8 people. Seating is limited and masks are required.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/rein-razers-court-of-royalty-tickets-120666640169.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!