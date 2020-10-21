About Town: See Day of the Dead catrinas or a play, or take a cruise along the Mississippi River

​Capacity for each show is limited to 50 people. There is staggered seating, temperature checks and masks must be worn to enter the theater, when interacting with staff and anytime patrons are away from their table.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.circa21.com or call 309-786-7733.

Drink and Dine

Come aboard the Celebration Belle for a dinner cruise you will never forget. The Captain's Dinner Cruise along the Mississippi River includes a two entree dinner, fully stocked bars and entertainers performing a variety of music from yesterday to today. Sit outside on one of the two observation decks and enjoy the evening and a beautiful sunset.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cruises will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24 and 30-31.

For prices and more information, call 800-297-0034 or visit celebrationbelle.com/cruises/captains-dinner-and-dance-cruises.

With the Family