About Town: See Joe Nichols in concert, eat out at a great restaurant and more

In Real Time

Four-time Grammy nominee, Joe Nichols, will be in concert, Saturday, Oct. 10, at Murphy Park, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline, with Jay Allen and Bobby Ray Bunch opening. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert concluding at 11 p.m.

There are socially distant options for concertgoers, with 68 party pods (10x10-foot square) spread out over the park. Pricing is determined based on the proximity to the stage. General admission access also will be available, and guests can bring seating to fit within a pre-marked 10x10-foot space. Tents will not be allowed.

Face coverings must be worn during entry, exit and while moving about common areas. They are strongly recommended, but not required, when attendees are in the seating pods.

General admission tickets cost $29.99 and party pods for 4-6 people range from $53 to $58.33 per person. For tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2wbmoa3.

Drink & Dine

The weather is getting cooler, but we still need to send love to local restaurants. Visit Quad-Cities is helping with a Fall edition of Q-C Restaurant Week from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24.