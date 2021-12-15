About Town: See Olympic skaters at Stars on Ice, learn to decorate holiday cookies, and more

With the Family
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, then Stars on Ice will grant that holiday wish when a Davis and White Christmas hits the ice in Moline. Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists, Meryl Davis and Charlie White will be joined by Canada's legendary figure skater Kurt Browning to headline a special holiday performance.
The star-studded cast also features Olympic Gold medalist, Ilia Kulik; 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist, Ashley Wagner; 2018 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist, Mirai Nagasu; 2014 U.S. Olympic team Bronze medalist, Jeremy Abbott; two-time U.S. national champion, Alissa Czisny; as well as other skaters.
In Real Time
"Deck the Halls: A Holiday Musical" will hit the The Mockingbird On Main stage for three more performances this weekend.
When a snow storm hits and the star-studded cast of a radio show can't make it into the studio, those trapped inside the studio — the janitor, the writer, the assistant station manager and the young frazzled producer —must see that show goes on.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at The Mockingbird On Main, 320 Main St. Davenport. Tickets are $10.
For more information, visit TheMockingbirdOnMain.com.
Dine and Drink
Want to learn how to decorate beautiful cookies? Head to 392 Caffé, 502 W. 3rd St., Davenport, from 4-6 p.m. Saturday for an evening of holiday cookie decorating. Michelle from Michelle's Creative Cookies will share all the tips and tricks to decorate holiday cookies.
Tickets cost $45 and include: Eight cookies with supplies, step-by-step instructions and a coffee or hot chocolate.
For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/holiday-cookie-decorating-at-392-tickets-218858099467.
On A Date
Fejervary Learning Center's seasonal holiday lights display is on through Jan. 2. Visitors can "Rock Around the Christmas Tree" each night from 5-9:30 p.m. Shows last approximately 15 minutes with a new show starting every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. The last show starts at 9:30 p.m.
The radio broadcast at FM 107.5 will sync music with the holiday lights.
Thursday nights are Throw-back Thursday, with rewinds to the 2019 and 2020 shows. This is a park-and-watch event, not a drive or walk-through event.
Participants should enter the park, located at 1800 W. 12th St. in Davenport, from W. 12th St. and follow the directional signs. Attendees may park at the listed locations. Accessible parking is labeled and located directly across from the learning center. Exit by following the loop around the west side of the learning center.
Just For Fun
According to German tradition, the pickle brings good luck and was the last ornament placed on the Christmas tree. On Christmas morning, the first child to find the pickle was rewarded with an extra gift left by St. Nicholas. The tradition encouraged children to appreciate all the ornaments on the Christmas tree, rather than hurrying to see what St. Nick had left for them.
In honor of this tradition, the German-American Heritage Center and Downtown Davenport Partnership have hidden 30 pickles at locations around downtown Davenport. Hunters have until Jan. 3 to pick up a pickle hunt card, begin searching and earn a stamp for each pickle found. Once 10 pickles are found and the stamp card is filled, bring the card to the center and get a holiday pickle ornament. Everyone also will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize basket full of downtown goodies.
For more information and a list of participating locations, visit downtowndavenport.com/deck-the-downtowns.
This special holiday performance will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com/event/06005B45E45F56A8.