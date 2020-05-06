ABOUT TOWN: See Quad City Symphony Orchestra's past performances, make cards for Mother's Day

In the coming weeks, a whole cast of folks, including David Beckham and Dakota Fanning, will narrate sections of the book as part of “Harry Potter at Home.”

For more information, as well as activities and quizzes, visit wizardingworld.com/collections/harry-potter-at-home.

With the family

Mother’s Day is Sunday! Don’t let social distancing and staying at home get in the way of kiddos showing mom or grandma that they care.

Kids of all ages can make a card for mom or grandma with a little help from artist, blogger and photographer Becca Armstrong, of Davenport. Visit Armstrong’s blog, at tinyurl.com/ya8ondqo, for a free card template.

You’ll need the template; a printer; colored paper (though white paper will work, too); scissors; white paper for the inside of the card if you are using colored paper for the outside; glue or a glue stick; and crayons or markers.