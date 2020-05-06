ABOUT TOWN: See Quad City Symphony Orchestra's past performances, make cards for Mother's Day

On a date
If you do not live with your significant other, having date night might be a little difficult. Get creative and try a virtual dinner and a movie.
Set aside a date and time, and send each other a delivered meal from a favorite restaurant. If you order a little in advance, there’s a better chance the same delivery times will be available! Plenty of meals from pizza to sandwiches from local restaurants are available for delivery through the restaurant itself or through services like the Quad-Cities To-Go Menu Guide at qctimes.com/business and apps such as Good2Go (good2goqc.com) and more. Visit the restaurant’s website or Facebook page to see what options are available.
Then, once your meals have arrived, Skype, FaceTime or otherwise video chat while you eat. If you want to up the ante, select a movie to watch “together,” and press play at the same time.
Just for fun
Whether you’re a Harry Potter fan or you don’t know a Wizard from a Muggle, now is your chance to hear Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, read the first chapter of the series' first book, “The Boy Who Lived,” from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” here: tinyurl.com/ybzjesjj.
In the coming weeks, a whole cast of folks, including David Beckham and Dakota Fanning, will narrate sections of the book as part of “Harry Potter at Home.”
For more information, as well as activities and quizzes, visit wizardingworld.com/collections/harry-potter-at-home.
With the family
Mother’s Day is Sunday! Don’t let social distancing and staying at home get in the way of kiddos showing mom or grandma that they care.
Kids of all ages can make a card for mom or grandma with a little help from artist, blogger and photographer Becca Armstrong, of Davenport. Visit Armstrong’s blog, at tinyurl.com/ya8ondqo, for a free card template.
You’ll need the template; a printer; colored paper (though white paper will work, too); scissors; white paper for the inside of the card if you are using colored paper for the outside; glue or a glue stick; and crayons or markers.
To make the card, according to the blog, download the template and print it onto colored paper. Cut out the heart, as well as the card itself, and fold it in half. If you used colored paper, cut out a piece of white paper and glue it to the inside of the card. Then, using markers or crayons, write a message and decorate the inside of the card.
Armstrong said if your children are old enough, they can draw pictures. Toddlers can scribble away, and if you have babies, trace their hand prints!
For more fun crafts, visit Armstrong's blog, who-arted.com.
Dine & drink
If you’re screaming for ice cream, here's some good news: Here’s the Scoop in the Village of East Davenport is offering take-home Fun Day Sundae Kits!
Sundae kits are complete with your choice of two pints of ice cream, eight cones and cups, color-changing spoons, caramel and chocolate sauce, and four toppings of your choice for $35. For a list of available flavors, visit heresthescoopia.com.
Kits must be ordered a minimum of two hours in advance so team members can get them ready. To order, call 563-949-4681 or visit facebook.com/heresthescoopia to send a Facebook message. Then, simply run to the store, at 1104 Mound St., Davenport, to pick it up!
Store hours are noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call or visit the website or Facebook page.
In real time
While the Quad City Symphony Orchestra cannot currently perform because of COVID-19, you can catch the next best thing with its new series, QCSO Rewind.
According to its website, QCSO Rewind will provide a new episode each week for seven weeks from recent Masterworks Performances “to tide you over until we can all be together again.” Episodes will premiere at 7:30 p.m. each Monday on the website, tinyurl.com/y9ehxfy8; on Facebook (at facebook.com/QCSymphony), and on YouTube (at tinyurl.com/y6wlaw7k).
So far, episodes one and two are available, and include QCSO’s March 2, 2019, performance of movement one of Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony,” and its Oct. 7, 2017, performance of “Un Bal” (A Ball) from Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”
Episode three will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 11.
