About Town: See Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Santana, take in a ball game with family and more

With the Family

Family in town for Easter? Take in a Quad-Cities sporting event.

The Quad Cities River Bandits continue their homestand against the Cedar Rapids Kernels through Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park in downtown Davenport. The River Bandits, a Class High-A baseball team affiliated with the Kansas City Royals.First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $8-$20. For tickets, visit milb.com/quad-cities.

At 7 p.m. Saturday the Quad City Steamwheelers take on the Frisco Fighters. The Wheelers are a professional indoor football team and member of the IFL. Games are played at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets are $12.50 to $28.50. To learn more or get tickets, visit Steamwheelersfootball.com.

Dine and Drink

It's sweet. It's savory. It's five strangers putting their hearts, reputations and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at the Jefferson County Bake-Off, and it all plays out on the Circa ’21 stage in Rock Island.

"Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off," playing from now through May 14, delivers a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating and definitely some back-stabbing. Enjoy dinner before the show, as well as a pre-show from the singing waitstaff, the Bootleggers.

Tickets range from $41.73 to $58.55. Visit circa21.com for more information.

On A Date

Stock car racing is back for the season at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. On Thursday, the MLRA Late Model series will be featured on the quarter-mile track with support classes of IMCA Late Models and Outlaw Stock Cars.

Pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m. and hotlaps start at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Admission for the pit is $35, $20 youth 3-12 years and free for kids two years or younger. Grandstand admission is $20, $5 youth 5-12 years and free for kids four years or younger. For more information, visit mvfair.com.

In Real Time

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana plays highlights from his amazing 50-year career in the Blessings and Miracles tour at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline Friday night. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and tickets, $29.50 to $125.50, are available at ticketmaster.com.

Just for Fun

Whether you are a collector or just want to check out some cool die-cast cars, Highland Park Bowl in Moline is the place to be Saturday.

The Die-Cast Only Toy Show will feature a wide variety of die-cast toys including Hot Wheels, Matchbox, AW Auto World, Johnny Lightning, RLC, Treasure Hunts as well as huge collections for sale.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with $1 admission.

