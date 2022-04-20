About Town: See Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube or improv for a good cause this week in the Quad-Cities

With the Family

Grace for President! When a young girl discovers there's never been a woman president, she decides to mount a school election.

"Grace For President," playing at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, is a children's musical full of campaigning, pep rallies, service projects and posters as Grace and her classmates decide who is the best candidate.

Show-only performances are on select days through May 14. Tickets cost $9.50.

For a complete listing on dates and times, visit circa21.com

Just For Fun

Pioneers of gangster-style rap Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube play Moline on Thursday, April 21.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and special guest Warren G bring the Dogg Dayz of Blaze Tour to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $49 to $179.

In Real Time

Playcrafters Barn Theatre welcome the G.I.T. Improv troupe for a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

G.I.T. Improv (formerly Guys In Ties) will perform a family-friendly comedy show with a lineup including Jeff Adamson, George Schultz and Don Abbott.

Tickets cost $10 with proceeds going toward replacing the roof at Playcrafters. Visit Playcrafters.com or call 309-762-0330 to make a reservation.

Dine and Drink

Celebrate Earth Day at River Action's Fish and Fire Friendraiser Friday at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport.

The night starts with a social hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. The fish and chips dinner begins at 7 p.m.

The 23rd annual Eddy Award and 3rd annual Eddy Scholarship winners will be given after dinner.

Tickets cost $12, $35 and $50. Tables of eight can be reserved for $350.

For more information, go to riveraction.org/fishandfire.

On A Date

LP and the Vinyls perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.

The band is known for creative arrangements of well-known music, original songs and jazz standards.

The event is free. Watch in person or online at www.butterworthcenter.com.

