About Town: Shop a vintage market, enjoy improv comedy, symphony masterworks and more

Just For Fun
Looking for a cool time this weekend? Head to Whispering Pine Shelter at Scott County Park beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday for Special Olympics Iowa's annual Davenport Polar Plunge.
Participants can plunge solo or as a team, toss a boss or sponsor an individual or team. If you don't want to plunge, register to raise funds and receive a T-shirt and other prizes. Prizes will be awarded at the post-party, where participants can enjoy food, drinks and music while warming up.
All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa. For more information or to register, visit classy.org/campaign/2021-davenport-polar-plunge/c354695.
On A Date
The Quad-Cities Symphony takes inspiration from poetry and literature during its latest Masterworks II concert, Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Centennial Hall, Augustana College, Rock Island.
The symphony performs Engelbert Humperdinck’s prelude to his opera Hänsel und Gretel, Michael Abels’ musical take on Frederick’s Fables by Leo Lionini,William Grant Still’s Poem for Orchestra, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, Fantasy-Overture. Tickets cost $8-$63, and are available at qcso.org.
Dine and Drink
Whitey's Ice Cream has announced that the November Treat of the Month will be a S'more Sundae. Made with Graham Central Station ice cream, marshmallow topping, hot fudge and chocolate chips, the fall treat is available at all locations all month for the price of a hot fudge sundae.
With the Family
Join the Volunteers for Symphony on Nov. 11 at the Eldridge Community Center for an Evening of Improv Comedy with GIT Improv. This traveling improv comedy troupe will present a show that combines wit, intelligence and humor in an audience-participation format. The show is family-friendly and there's also a silent auction from 6-7:30 p.m. with proceeds supporting the music education programs of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food may be brought into the community center with beverages available for purchase. Tickets cost $22 adults and $12 students.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://qcso.org/event/git-2021.
In Real Time
The annual Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market is back at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. The weekend will feature 70 vendors selling a variety of antiques and vintage collectibles including furniture, art pottery, stoneware, books, prints, jewelry, antique glassware, American Indian items, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, rugs, vintage textiles and period pieces.
Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Admission is $8 with free parking. For more information, a coupon or to register, visit antiquespectacular.com.